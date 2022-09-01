Whole host of Netflix stars heading to Sundown Festival this weekend

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes from Too Hot To Handle will be at Sundown Festival on Saturday. - Credit: Netflix

Some of the biggest names in music are performing at Sundown Festival this weekend and you will also be able to meet Netflix stars.

The gates open at the Norfolk Showground at midday on Friday and the event runs until Sunday, with headliner AJ Tracey on Saturday and Sean Paul on Sunday.

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On Saturday, stars of Netflix's biggest dating shows will be there as part of the streaming service's 'Haus of Dating' interactive area.

It will celebrate programmes including Too Hot To Handle, Indian Matchmaking, The Ultimatum, Love Is Blind and new show Dated and Related, which launches this Friday.

There will be title-themed stations providing fun photo opportunities for festival-goers.

Chloe Veitch from Too Hot To Handle will be at Sundown Festival. - Credit: Netflix

Stars from Too Hot To Handle attending will be Chloe Veitch (season 1) Cam Holmes, Emily Miller and Robert Van Tromp (season 2) and Izzy Fairthorne and Nathan Soan (season 3).

There will also be 13 contestants from Dated and Related there.