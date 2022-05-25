Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
How you can see The Kooks in a Norwich park this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:44 PM May 25, 2022
The Kooks are the headliners for new festival Neck of the Woods in Norwich. 

The Kooks are the headliners for new festival Neck of the Woods in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Neck of the Woods

A jam-packed summer of music kicks off in Norwich this weekend with a new festival headlined by The Kooks.

Neck of the Woods takes place this Sunday, May 29, in Earlham Park and it features top indie and alternative acts.

The event, organised by Kilimanjaro Live, will see acts performing across four stages, with gates open from 1pm until 10.30pm. 

The line-up for Neck of the Woods Festival in Norwich. 

The line-up for Neck of the Woods Festival in Norwich. - Credit: Neck of the Woods

The Kooks will headline the Main Stage, who will get the crowd dancing with hits such as Shine On, Naïve and She Moves in Her Own Way. 

Other highlights include four-piece The Snuts, whose debut album topped the UK charts, Sydney rockers DMA's, Sony-signed rising star Cat Burns, South London's Sea Girls, and singer-songwriter Dodie. 

Neck of the Woods will round-off a weekend of music in Earlham Park, with 80s event Let's Rock Norwich on the Saturday.

Neck of the Wood tickets cost £45 for over 13s, £15 for ages 3 to 12 (both plus booking fee) and under 3s are free at neckofthewoods.co.uk

