Love Light Norwich cancels Friday events due to Storm Eunice

All Friday events at Love Light Norwich have been cancelled, with some moved indoors, due to Storm Eunice.

The free light festival, organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), will now take place on Thursday, February 17 and Saturday, February 19 only from 5.30pm to 10pm.

The decision comes after The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Friday, which could see 80mph winds hit Norfolk.

Love Light Norwich features installations and events and the theme is love and belonging.

Among the changes to the programme include Mobile Light-Graffiti by Nikola Dicke moving inside St Andrews Hall and the Glow Ride in Chapelfield Gardens will now take place on Saturday.

Caroline Bidewell, head of operations at Norwich BID, said: “Due to the unfortunate weather conditions and an Amber weather warning for Friday we are with a heavy heart cancelling Friday night’s programme.

“I am pleased to say though the festival will still take place on Thursday and Saturday."

See the updated timings and locations at lovelightnorwich.co.uk