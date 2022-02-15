Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich

Video

The Celestial Sound Cloud installation will be in Chapelfield Gardens during Love Light Norwich 2022. - Credit: Hello Content/Brenna Duncan

Love is in the air and the wait is almost over for the return of a free light festival running across Norwich city centre.

Grab your hat, coat and gloves as Love Light Norwich returns this Thursday, February 17 until Saturday, February 19 from 5.30pm until 10pm each night.

The theme of this year's night-time spectacular is love and belonging and it will include 17 installations and 11 events.

Nick Azidis' projection on Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Chris Harvey Photography

There will also be seven brand-new art pieces created by emerging artists from Norwich University of the Arts.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), said: “The return of Love Light Norwich brings the whole city together to celebrate – with free artwork, installations, and performance around every corner.

"Norwich BID is proud to lead on this spectacular festival, which will bring people from across the region and country to Norwich."

Take part in the Glow Ride during Love Light Norwich. - Credit: Raysto Images

What is there to see and do?

For keen cyclists, beginner bikers and families, the Glow Ride (Friday, February 18, 5.30pm to 7pm, Chapelfield Gardens) is a special event not to be missed.

Everyone is encouraged to decorate their bike and gear with amazing neon and glow-in-the-dark decorations – plus the best dressed bike wins a prize.

The River of Love Procession will flow through the streets of Norwich in a fantastic parade on Saturday, February 19 from 6pm to 7pm.

Organised by Norwich City Council, it features performers from the community, as well as professional entertainers such as Tim Davies with Ocho and Iso, his giant light-up octopus.

The public are encouraged to find a spot to watch the parade from vantage points in Bank Plain, London Street and Gaol Hill, with the finale performed by The Garage at The Forum.

More special events can be found at the Museum of Norwich at The Bridewell on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, where romance will be celebrated with a modern twist on medieval courtship in The Art of Courtly Love.

Mobile Light Graffiti by Nikola Dicke will be at St Andrew's Plain. - Credit: Nikola Dicke

Admire live light drawing with an incredible installation by Nikola Dicke called Mobile Light-Graffiti in St Andrews Plain, which will be created using suggestions from visitors projected onto the ancient walls of The Halls and inspired by Here is Home performed by Sheringham Little Theatre.

Get moving and dance beneath The Celestial Sound Cloud from Pif-Paf in Chapelfield Gardens to conjure up unique light and sound sequences.

Find sparkling heart shaped disco ball Our Beating Heart by Studio Vertigo outside The Forum.

Our Beating Heart by Studio Vertigo will be outside The Forum. - Credit: Damian Wootten

Don’t miss venturing inside The Forum to see the ceiling turned into a magnificent canvas with a new video and light installation, created by Guildhall Live Events with students from Guildhall School of Music and Drama and City College Norwich.

While there you can also write messages of love to support Norwich Street Aid at the Wall of Love.

A Love City Food Trail is also running until March 12, with more than 40 restaurants, bars and cafés taking part.

Look out for pink neon love signs at participating venues, which are offering themed food and drink.

The Britons Arms is doing a raspberry panna cotta dessert as part of the Love City Food Trail. - Credit: Supplied by The Britons Arms

As well as presenting national and international artists, Love Light Norwich is also a fantastic celebration of the city's unique arts and culture scene.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “I am delighted that we are able to be part of this very special event and look forward to seeing the city illuminated throughout the festival.

“We are particularly proud to present the River of Love Procession, bringing together community and professional performers in a unique parade through the city”.

Love Light Norwich is organised by Norwich BID and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, with funding from the EXPERIENCE project co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Interreg France (Channel) England Programme led by Norfolk County Council, and with support from Norwich City Council.

Other Love Light Norwich sponsors include Cycling UK, FSG, The Forum, Norwich University of the Arts, Norwich Theatre, Norwich Cathedral, Ark and Artlist.

See the full programme at lovelightnorwich.co.uk