Les Mis rescheduled and plans to broadcast Queen's funeral at Theatre Royal

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:09 PM September 12, 2022
Norwich Theatre Royal pays tribute to Her Majesty the Queen. 

Norwich Theatre Royal has announced its plans for the Queen's funeral, which will see Les Misérables rescheduled.

The evening performance of the musical on Monday, September 19, will not go ahead as it is the same day as the state funeral, which is also a bank holiday.

An additional matinee will be added to the run on Wednesday, September 21, and all bookers will be contacted to either reseat them at the show or to arrange a credit or refund.

Dean Chisnall at Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Post Office Scandal at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse will also be rescheduled and bookers will be contacted once a new date has been determined. 

All week, the Theatre Royal is holding a minute's silence and playing the National Anthem before performances of Les Mis. 

The funeral is set to be broadcasted live and free of charge in the auditorium, which takes place at 11am at Westminster Abbey, with more details to be announced on Wednesday. 

Les Misérables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Stephen Crocker said: "For this monumental event for our longest reigning monarch, we want to provide an area of sanctuary and collectiveness in the city."

