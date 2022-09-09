Norwich Theatre Royal announces plans for Les Mis until Queen's funeral

West End smash-hit Les Misérables is currently playing at Norwich Theatre Royal and this it how it plans to pay tribute to Her Majesty in the days to come.

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that all future performances of Les Mis will still go ahead following the Queen's death, with the last show on Saturday, September 24.

This goes for all shows at Norwich Theatre's venues, which are the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two.

Les Misérables is the longest-running musical on London's West End. - Credit: Danny Kaan

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, said: "In line with the wishes of the Royal Household and guidance issued by the government, all of our planned performances and activities will currently go ahead.

"Norwich Theatre’s three buildings will also remain open as usual over the coming days."

The Theatre Royal will broadcast Friday evening's televised speech by King Charles III in its front of house areas.

Will Callan as Marius in Les Misérables. - Credit: Danny Kaan

The announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death came from Buckingham Palace at just after 6.30pm on Thursday - an hour before the curtains went up.

Les Misérables went ahead, but with a two-minute silence and the National Anthem music played in the auditorium before the show as a mark of respect.

This tribute will continue before all performances until the state funeral, with special arrangements for this day to be confirmed.

Mr Crocker added: "Immediately prior to last night’s performance of Les Misérables, we created a moment for collective reflection.

Les Misérables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Danny Kaan

"It was a moment of great poignancy that felt absolutely appropriate and our audiences very much appreciated the opportunity to be together and at the same time respectfully acknowledging this grief and national loss."

He also praised Her Majesty's role in encouraging the development of her country as "one of the leading powerhouses for arts and for theatre".

The Pre curtain announcement:

Good Afternoon/Good Evening Everyone.

All of us at Norwich Theatre are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.

As a mark of respect during this period of National Mourning, I invite you to stand, if you are able, and pause for a minute’s silence followed by the National Anthem. Thank you.