How to get cheaper tickets to see Les Misérables in Norwich

Here is how to get cheaper tickets to see Les Misérables at Norwich Theatre Royal this month - Credit: Danny Kaan

Musical lovers have the chance to see an acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Miserables for under £30 this month.

Norwich Theatre Royal is currently hosting Cameron Mackintosh's staging of the popular show, which has been described as "Les Mis for the 21st Century".

People yet to buy a ticket can secure a seat on the day, if they are available, for the cheaper price of £26.

Les Misérables is the longest-running musical on London's West End. - Credit: Danny Kaan

Norwich Theatre Royal will offer any tickets still available on the day of the performance for the lower price after 10am.

Theatre fans can secure a seat by calling the box office on 01603 630000 or purchasing them in person at the box office in Theatre Street.

There is currently limited availability on many of the performances, which normally start at £46, and some have sold out.

The show is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday, September 24.