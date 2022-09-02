Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

How to get cheaper tickets to see Les Misérables in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:19 PM September 2, 2022
Les Misérables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Here is how to get cheaper tickets to see Les Misérables at Norwich Theatre Royal this month - Credit: Danny Kaan

Musical lovers have the chance to see an acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Miserables for under £30 this month.

Norwich Theatre Royal is currently hosting Cameron Mackintosh's staging of the popular show, which has been described as "Les Mis for the 21st Century".

People yet to buy a ticket can secure a seat on the day, if they are available, for the cheaper price of £26.

Les Misérables is the longest-running musical on London's West End. 

Les Misérables is the longest-running musical on London's West End. - Credit: Danny Kaan

Norwich Theatre Royal will offer any tickets still available on the day of the performance for the lower price after 10am.

Theatre fans can secure a seat by calling the box office on 01603 630000 or purchasing them in person at the box office in Theatre Street.

There is currently limited availability on many of the performances, which normally start at £46, and some have sold out.

The show is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday, September 24.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Speed bump and Brian Watkins

Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Highway Motors, North Walsham; Family garage owners, angry at the affect of Norwich Road's closure h

Complete list of city roads shutting for Car-Free Day 2022

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Kathyrn Bryant, 65, has lived in her Cooke Close home for 15 years - before the towering Alders took over

Woman's battle to get trees chopped after 'living in darkness'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Seventeen suspected victims of religious persecution, found at the bottom of a Norwich well are buri

DNA evidence reveals secrets of bodies found in shopping centre digs

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon