Cinema release date announced for Emma Thompson film shot in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:39 PM March 15, 2022
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

See Emma Thompson as you have never seen her before in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande when it comes out this year. 

The new comedy drama features scenes shot in Norwich in March 2021, including at Café Gelato in Opie Street. 

It stars Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson as Nancy Stokes and Daryl McCormack as Leo Grande, who is best known for playing Isaiah in Peaky Blinders.

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

In the film, Nancy is yearning for adventure and hires the services of sex worker Leo.

Both find they like each other and over the course of three rendezvous, the power dynamics shift. 

Lionsgate UK announced it will be released in cinemas on June 17.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year. 

