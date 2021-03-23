Stars of new film enjoy gelato and chat with Norwich businessman

Published: 5:01 PM March 23, 2021

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

Stars of a new comedy being filmed in Norwich enjoyed a well earned treat of gelato as production continues on their new film being shot in the city.

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of the film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, featuring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack.

Mr McCormack was seen filming inside the shop on Friday, which attracted a number of bystanders to watch on as the cameras rolled.

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The businessman was delighted to be able to meet both stars and enjoy a conversation in Italian with the Sense and Sensibility actor.

Mr Glorio said: "The day of the filming we had an unexpected surprise, Emma Thompson came in.There was another surprise, she started to speak with us in a very good Italian.

"We immediately felt at ease with her, a lovely easy going person and a really expert of Italian gelato. Adorable.

"At the end of the day everyone had his own gelato treat.

"I wish them all the best with this film and I hope that it will help more people in the world to discover how beautiful this city is."

The family-run business has been open since 2016 and was approached by the filmmakers several weeks ago, but Mr Glorio did not know what kind of filming would take place.

Mr Glorio said: "From the first meetings that we had with the crew they have been friendly and easy going.

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

"The day of the filming the weather was not so nice so even if everything was ready it was decided to postpone to the next day. Friday was a lovely sunny day so everything was looking perfect. After a rainy day everyone seemed happy and enthusiastic. Everything was looking precise and professional.

"We had a very good feeling with all of the crew and the director Sophie Hyde was very sweet. We spoke with Daryl McCormack several times because he came to the shop some days before the filming.

"He's absolutely a nice guy, chatty and fun-loving."

The business has been closed due to the national lockdown but is looking forward to reopen for takeaways on Good Friday.

Mr Glorio said: "Like many other small family businesses we have been badly hit by the pandemic.

"The choice of our location for the film was an unexpected surprise that cheered up in these difficult times."