All the best dressed as Elton John fans arrive at Carrow Road

Fans queuing to see Elton John at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

From feather boas to straw hats, many Elton John fans dressed up as their idol for the Carrow Road show.

The crowds began to arrive on Wednesday afternoon to soak up the atmosphere ahead of the Rocket Man performing in Norwich in the evening.

The gates are now open and the concert starts at 7pm, with Sir Elton opting for no support acts.

There is no standing at the concert with seating in the stands and on the pitch.

Many headed to the village outside the stadium to grab a drink and street food beforehand, with t-shirts and accessories on sale from the merchandise stand.

Claire Robinson, from Great Yarmouth, said: "We came as my daughter is a really big fan and we got tickets straight away when they went on sale and probably paid a little bit extra.

"We are looking forward to everything and can't wait to get in there."

While this is the first UK date of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, fans can get a pretty good idea of what to expect as he has just been in Europe.

Setlists at previous dates begin with Bennie and the Jets and feature hits including Rocket Man, Your Song and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Gina Taylor, from Norwich, said: "We are really excited - it has been a long time coming with Covid and we have three generations here as I have come with my mum Karen and daughter Summer.

"The songs I'm most looking forward to are Crocodile Rock and I'm Still Standing and I grew up listening to him."

Luckily, both the Elton John and The Killers concert last week have been blessed with high temperatures and sunny weather.

Elton John is the last act to perform at Carrow Road this summer and the club is yet to announce any 2023 concerts.

