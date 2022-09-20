Take a trip 'Zak' to the future and see DeLoreans in diner car park

Great Scott! Take a trip back to the future this weekend at an American diner on the outskirts of Norwich.

Zaks in Poringland is hosting a DeLorean car meet this Sunday, September 25, from 11am.

There will be up to 10 of the classic vehicle in the car park and all are welcome to come along.

The diner will also be open from midday serving tasty burgers, hot dogs and more.

Zaks is run by Chris Carr and Ian Hacon. - Credit: Archant

The DeLorean was the model of car used as a time machine in the Back to the Future film trilogy.

Chris Carr, who runs Zaks with Ian Hacon, said: "We ran it in the spring and there was a really good turnout - it was fantastic to see the car park full of DeLoreans.

"It is a very rare car and you will be able to see up to 10 in one place."