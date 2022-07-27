City diner included in UK's burger bucket list

Zaks has been named in the UK's top 40 burger bucket list - Credit: Archant

A city diner that has been in Norwich since the 1970s has been included in a UK burger bucket list.

Described as "Norwich's original street food", Zaks has been named in the UK's top 40 burger bucket list by Stag Web, a website that organises stag weekends.

Zaks is an American-style diner that has been in the city since 1976 and it currently has three restaurants in and around Norwich, in Barrack Street, Mousehold Heath and The Street in Poringland.

In the online article, Stag Web writes: "Zaks has been a part of people’s lives in Norwich and Norfolk since 1976 and is often referred to as Norwich’s original street food.

Zaks, Mousehold. Pic: Zaks - Credit: Archant

"To be at the top of the food chain that long must mean they’re doing something right and spoiler they are."

The 'bucket list pick' includes the meltdown burger which offers a 6oz patty, beef tomato, lettuce, red onion, dill pickle, mayonnaise, crisp bacon, mushrooms, and jalapeno cheese.

Stag Web adds: "Meltdown. The clue’s in the name, so get set for oozing cheese, crispy bacon and pure burger insanity. Get stuck in."

It also mentions the veggie meltdown as a meat-free alternative with a veggie burger and 'facon'.