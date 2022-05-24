Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Immersive and imaginative Norwich show gives audiences a pint and pizza too

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:42 AM May 24, 2022
Enjoy tickets to Spindrift, a pizza and a drink for £20 in Norwich. 

Enjoy tickets to Spindrift, a pizza and a drink for £20 in Norwich.

With a top notch two-hour play, pizza and a pint for just £20, Spindrift was a feast for the eyes and the senses. 

Cutting edge theatre company Curious Directive is based inside St Simon and St Jude Church on the corner of Elm Hill in Norwich.

The venue is a hub of activity, with the church a rehearsal and performance space and the outside was transformed into the Botanical Garden Bar serving woodfired pizzas during the pandemic.

A pizza from the Botanical Garden Bar in Norwich. 

A pizza from the Botanical Garden Bar in Norwich.

Its latest show Spindrift, like its previous work, uses the theme of science and incorporates technology with all the audience wearing headphones.

It is primarily set in a lighthouse in Maine in America and tells the incredible story of the Steiner family with an all-female, multi-rolling cast. 

Mother Carol (Amanda Hadingue) has been awarded a Nobel Prize for her Quantum Biology research and her children all lead very different lives with Niamh (Katherine Newman) swimming across the Atlantic Ocean, Ira (Kate Shenton) an air traffic controller, and Noa (Sophie Steer) is much more spiritual. 

Sophie Steer as Noa in Spindrift. 

Sophie Steer as Noa in Spindrift.

Their father Richard went missing in a sailing accident 20 years ago and the relationships between the family and the different paths they are on is told through podcast duo Schultz and McArdle.

The pair appear at various points during the show to almost introduce different scenes and moments in time. 

The multi-functioning set is genius as a washing machine becomes a boat window as Niamh takes on her epic challenge.

The headphones keep you immersed in the action and Curious Directive has beautifully layered the sound.

McArdle, Niamh and Schulz in Spindrift. 

McArdle, Niamh and Schulz in Spindrift.

Particular credit has to go to Newman who must have played at least six characters and Shenton, who also played Ira, was hilarious as Niamh's Australian swimming coach.

Despite its two-hour running time, it was engaging all the way through and a twist at the end of this seaside tale sent ripples through the audience. 

If you are looking for a completely fresh theatre show unlike anything you have ever seen before then get tickets while you can.

Niamh, Richard, Carol and Noa in Spindrift. 

Niamh, Richard, Carol and Noa in Spindrift.

The show runs on Thursday to Saturday until June 4 and you can tickets to the play, a pizza and pint (or pinot/non-alcoholic drink) for £20, or a ticket on its own for £13.50 at curiousdirective.com/spindrift2022

