Hidden bar in Norwich launches new menu for 2022 season with city chef

The new salads at Botanical Garden Bar launched in collaboration with chef Meg Greenacre. - Credit: Katherine Mager

An outdoor bar in a Norwich garden will blossom when it returns for the 2022 season with a new menu.

The Botanical Garden Bar reopens at St Simon and St Jude Church in Elm Hill on May 12 and it will run from Thursday to Saturday throughout the summer.

You can also enjoy woodfired pizzas at Botanical Garden Bar. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

The church is occupied by theatre company Curious Directive and it first launched the pop-up in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Until June 4, people will also be able to get a pizza, pint and play deal for £20, with tickets to epic drama Spindrift in the church.

One of the new vegan dishes that will be available at Botanical Garden Bar. - Credit: Katherine Mager

While woodfired pizzas will still be available, Curious Directive has teamed up with Meg Greenacre, former head chef at Erpingham House, to launch new vegan dishes.

Jack Lowe, artistic director, said: "We have created three new salad mains and a dessert and we want to show that healthy food doesn't mean it isn't delicious."

Curious Directive has new deckchairs and parasols for the 2022 season. - Credit: Katherine Mager

There are also four beers on draught, a large wine list and gins infused with botanicals from the garden.

Book a table at curiousdirective.com/botanical-garden-bar