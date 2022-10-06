7 of the best Christmas markets to visit in and around Norwich

Video

There will be festive food and drinks and a mini Christmas market at Winter Wonderland near Norwich. - Credit: Winter Wonderland

From Norfolk's own Winter Wonderland to a festive event for vegans, here are some of the best Christmas markets running in the Norwich area in 2022.

Pavilion Brass Quintet at the Festive Fair at The Forum - Credit: submitted

1. Festive Fair, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: November 24: 11am-7pm, November 25 and 26: 10am-6pm, November 27: 10am-4pm

Price: Free entry

Enjoy a cup of warming mulled wine or a hot waffle and shop from a range of East Anglian stalls, selling everything from pottery to preserves.

Norfolk's own Pavilion Brass Quintet will be playing festive tunes each day and on Sunday some adorable miniature donkeys from Mini Donks will be there.

The Fierce Babe Xmas Market will take place at The Assembly House. - Credit: Fierce Babe Norwich

2. Fierce Babe Xmas Market, Norwich

Where: The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ

When: November 27, 11am-4pm

Price: Free entry

There will be stalls from more than 25 indie makers and creators who identify as women, trans or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

There will be loads of unique gifts, including jewellery, prints, homewares and accessories.

The Norwich Vegans Christmas Market is returning. - Credit: Norwich Vegans

3. Norwich Vegans Christmas Market, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: November 20, 10am-4pm

Price: Free entry

Another great festive market taking place inside and outside The Forum, where you can buy vegan gifts and food from 50 stalls.

This will be the seventh Christmas market organised by Norwich Vegans and there will also be a tombola with amazing prices up for grabs.

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show is returning for 2022. - Credit: Aztec Events

4. Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich NR5 0TT

When: November 11 and 12: 9am-5pm, November 13: 9am-4pm

Price: Online prices - Adults (16+): £7, concessions: £6.50, children (5-15): £5, under 5s free, buy on the Norfolk Festive Show website

This huge Christmas market will feature hundreds of stalls with gifts for all ages, ranging from jewellery to pet toys.

There will also be festive treats available from the many food and drink traders.

Get into the festive spirit as Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Winter Wonderland

5. Winter Wonderland, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich NR5 0TT

When: November 18-January 3, various times

Price: £4 admission with activities additional charge, ice skating from £10.50pp which includes admission price, buy through the Norfolk Showground website

Forget travelling to London as Norfolk is getting its very own Winter Wonderland this Christmas with a real ice rink and Santa's grotto.

There will also be a mini Christmas market, festive food and drink and a funfair complete with three rollercoasters.

Head to the Sprowston Christmas Fair for a festive day out. - Credit: Sarah Claxton

6. Sprowston Christmas Fair, Sprowston

Where: Sprowston Community Academy, Cannerby Lane, NR7 8NE

When: November 13, 11am-3pm

Price: Free entry

Sarah Claxton, of Sarah Cee Designs, is hosting this event for the third year with more than 50 stalls from local crafters and small businesses.

There will be Christmas craft activities too and she is also running a market at Hellesdon Community Centre on November 19 and at Hoveton Village Hall on November 26, both 11am to 3pm.

A Christmas market is coming to Taverham Craft and Country Shopping Centre. - Credit: Whispers Boutique

7. Taverham Craft Centre Christmas Market, Taverham

Where: Taverham Country Shopping, Taverham Garden Centre, Fir Covert Road, Taverham, NR8 6HT

When: November 26, 11am-3pm

Price: Free entry

Whispers Boutique, based at the garden centre, is organising a Christmas market and local crafters will fill both courtyards.

The shops based there will be filled with Christmas gifts and there will be refreshments, with local charities there too including Hallswood Animal Sanctuary.