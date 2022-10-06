Video
7 of the best Christmas markets to visit in and around Norwich
- Credit: Winter Wonderland
From Norfolk's own Winter Wonderland to a festive event for vegans, here are some of the best Christmas markets running in the Norwich area in 2022.
1. Festive Fair, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF
When: November 24: 11am-7pm, November 25 and 26: 10am-6pm, November 27: 10am-4pm
Price: Free entry
Enjoy a cup of warming mulled wine or a hot waffle and shop from a range of East Anglian stalls, selling everything from pottery to preserves.
Norfolk's own Pavilion Brass Quintet will be playing festive tunes each day and on Sunday some adorable miniature donkeys from Mini Donks will be there.
2. Fierce Babe Xmas Market, Norwich
Where: The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ
When: November 27, 11am-4pm
Price: Free entry
There will be stalls from more than 25 indie makers and creators who identify as women, trans or part of the LGBTQ+ community.
There will be loads of unique gifts, including jewellery, prints, homewares and accessories.
3. Norwich Vegans Christmas Market, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF
When: November 20, 10am-4pm
Price: Free entry
Another great festive market taking place inside and outside The Forum, where you can buy vegan gifts and food from 50 stalls.
This will be the seventh Christmas market organised by Norwich Vegans and there will also be a tombola with amazing prices up for grabs.
4. Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich NR5 0TT
When: November 11 and 12: 9am-5pm, November 13: 9am-4pm
Price: Online prices - Adults (16+): £7, concessions: £6.50, children (5-15): £5, under 5s free, buy on the Norfolk Festive Show website
This huge Christmas market will feature hundreds of stalls with gifts for all ages, ranging from jewellery to pet toys.
There will also be festive treats available from the many food and drink traders.
5. Winter Wonderland, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich NR5 0TT
When: November 18-January 3, various times
Price: £4 admission with activities additional charge, ice skating from £10.50pp which includes admission price, buy through the Norfolk Showground website
Forget travelling to London as Norfolk is getting its very own Winter Wonderland this Christmas with a real ice rink and Santa's grotto.
There will also be a mini Christmas market, festive food and drink and a funfair complete with three rollercoasters.
6. Sprowston Christmas Fair, Sprowston
Where: Sprowston Community Academy, Cannerby Lane, NR7 8NE
When: November 13, 11am-3pm
Price: Free entry
Sarah Claxton, of Sarah Cee Designs, is hosting this event for the third year with more than 50 stalls from local crafters and small businesses.
There will be Christmas craft activities too and she is also running a market at Hellesdon Community Centre on November 19 and at Hoveton Village Hall on November 26, both 11am to 3pm.
7. Taverham Craft Centre Christmas Market, Taverham
Where: Taverham Country Shopping, Taverham Garden Centre, Fir Covert Road, Taverham, NR8 6HT
When: November 26, 11am-3pm
Price: Free entry
Whispers Boutique, based at the garden centre, is organising a Christmas market and local crafters will fill both courtyards.
The shops based there will be filled with Christmas gifts and there will be refreshments, with local charities there too including Hallswood Animal Sanctuary.