Seven Norfolk garden centres which are perfect for a Christmas visit
Visiting a garden centre has become a Norfolk Christmas tradition with businesses battling to outdo each other with brighter lights and bigger snowmen.
Here are a list of just some of the garden centres offering stunning displays.
North Walsham Garden Centre
This charming garden centre regularly puts on a cosy festive display, with icicle lights hanging from the ceiling, a singing animatronic band of Santas, and light up models of reindeer and other festive creatures.
For children, the garden centre also has its own Santa's grotto. Appointments at the grotto are £8 and can be booked by calling 01692 402591.
Those visiting Santa are urged to wrap up warm as the grotto is well-ventilated, with social distancing, regular cleaning and masks worn at all times.
Taverham Nursery Centre
Known for its large display of both live and artificial Christmas trees, this garden centre also features lights and decorations to make your tree shine.
The centre also features 18 outlets and a large gift section.
Notcutts
This giant Norwich garden centre has its own Christmas shop packed with illuminations, trees and wreaths.
It even offers quirky festive gifts for pets such as advent calendars for dogs, Christmas collars and squeaky reindeer.
Peter Beale's Roses
This Attleborough garden centre kicked-off the festive season in style with a Christmas lights switch-on transforming the space into an enchanted forest.
It features a festive rose garden with an array of locally produced Christmas treats on sale.
Wymondham Garden Centre
On Wednesday, December 15, this garden centre will hold a Christmas event to raise money for Wymondham Dementia Support Group.
The event will see stalls, tastings and festive competitions come to the centre between 4.30pm and 8pm.
Thetford Garden Centre
The perfect place to go if you're looking to learn some new Christmas crafts. Thetford Garden Centre is offering a wreath-making class on December 8, allowing customers to take home their very own festive decoration.
It is priced at £59.99 and includes afternoon tea and a cake, with a festive afternoon tea alone priced at £35.99.
Thetford Garden Centre's Christmas display includes a Santa sleigh, light-up reindeer and life-size snowmen.
Thorpe Plant Centre
This plant centre in Thorpe St Andrew, is bringing back the bizarre - yet popular - experience of allowing customers to wrap themselves up like a Christmas tree throughout December.
Customers can dive through its tree netting machine into a paddling pool filled with a mattress and polystyrene chips and experience how it feels to be a Christmas tree.
The experience is free but donations towards food parcels distributed by Thorpe Helping Hands are welcomed.