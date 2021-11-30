News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Video

Tree-mendous! Fancy getting wrapped up like a Christmas tree?

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:23 AM November 30, 2021
Chloe Tucker is wrapped up for Christmas as she goes through the Christmas tree netting machine at T

Customers can go through a Christmas tree machine at Thorpe Plant Centre. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Dive into Christmas this festive season at a Norwich garden centre that is inviting customers to go through its tree netting machine.

Thorpe Plant Centre, in Thorpe St Andrew, is bringing back the bizarre - yet popular - experience for 2021 throughout December.

It was first launched in 2018 as something fun to do for staff and customers and after owner Paul Oxborrow posted a video on Facebook it was shared across the UK and beyond.

People can dive through the machine into a paddling pool with a mattress and polystyrene chips inside.

Mr Oxborrow said: "This year we have tried to make it a little more fun and interesting and it is under a gazebo with Christmas lights and we have also invested in a snow machine."

New for 2021, it is in a gazebo with Christmas lights.

New for 2021, it is in a gazebo with Christmas lights. - Credit: Thorpe Plant Centre

Donations are welcome and will raise money to create food parcels which will be distributed by Thorpe Helping Hands.

The netting and chips are environmentally-friendly and there will be hand sanitiser and the machine will be cleaned between customers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  2. 2 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  3. 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  1. 4 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
  2. 5 Anger after Sainsbury's driver smashes into tree
  3. 6 Audi driver in 30s left with serious injuries after crash
  4. 7 Application submitted for two new homes in front garden
  5. 8 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
  6. 9 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  7. 10 Norwich battles Omicron in bid to save Christmas
Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caistor Lane near High Ash Farm 

Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich girl Brooke Swaisland is missing.

'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ambulances queuing outside the Norfolk and Norwich hospital yesterday

NHS

Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon