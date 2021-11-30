Video
Tree-mendous! Fancy getting wrapped up like a Christmas tree?
Dive into Christmas this festive season at a Norwich garden centre that is inviting customers to go through its tree netting machine.
Thorpe Plant Centre, in Thorpe St Andrew, is bringing back the bizarre - yet popular - experience for 2021 throughout December.
It was first launched in 2018 as something fun to do for staff and customers and after owner Paul Oxborrow posted a video on Facebook it was shared across the UK and beyond.
People can dive through the machine into a paddling pool with a mattress and polystyrene chips inside.
Mr Oxborrow said: "This year we have tried to make it a little more fun and interesting and it is under a gazebo with Christmas lights and we have also invested in a snow machine."
Donations are welcome and will raise money to create food parcels which will be distributed by Thorpe Helping Hands.
The netting and chips are environmentally-friendly and there will be hand sanitiser and the machine will be cleaned between customers.
