Chance to meet life-like dinosaurs roaming through city venue

Animatronic dinosaurs will be roaming Castle Quarter in Norwich on Tuesdays in August this summer - Credit: Dino Squad

A leisure venue in the city centre is gearing up for a summer of Jurassic-themed fun.

Animatronic dinosaurs will be roaming through Castle Quarter in July and August to coincide with the city-wide GoGoDiscover art trail giving visitors the chance to meet these life-like prehistoric reptiles.

From Monday, June 27, five T-rex sculptures designed by schools and community groups will be on display and a number of other events are planned.

The GoGoDiscover art trail will also come to Castle Quarter, with several sculptures dotted around for families to find - Credit: Castle Quarter

Rob Bradley, manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We loved being part of the Break GoGoDiscover trail last year and can’t wait for the dinosaurs to return.

"We’re particularly excited to welcome back our own dinosaur, SNAP! in his ‘I love Norwich’ t-shirt.

“Castle Quarter has been a key part of the Norwich landscape for almost 30 years and, whilst we’re no longer a shopping centre, our commitment to providing the people of Norwich and Norfolk with a vibrant place to spend their leisure time remains the same.”

All the events will raise funds for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital through donations.