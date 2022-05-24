Video
5 places to see dinosaurs in and around Norwich this summer
Dippy may have long since left Norwich Cathedral, but its legacy lives on with another summer of dinosaurs planned in and around the city.
1. GoGoDiscover
Where: Across Norwich
When: June 27-September 10
Price: Free with donations encouraged
Break has once again teamed up with Wild in Art for the second year of the GoGoDiscover trail, which raises money for children and young people in the care system.
While there were 21 individually decorated Tyrannosaurus Rex sculptures in the city centre in 2021, this year it is going up to 55 and there will also be 24 Steppe Mammoths across Norfolk to celebrate the Deep History Coast.
2. Jurassic Live
Where: Sportspark, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ
When: August 13-14, shows at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm
Price: Adults: £18, children: £12.50 (both plus booking fee), jurassic-live.co.uk
The Jurassic Live tour is coming to Norwich and each interactive show lasts 90 minutes and features huge model dinosaurs, which are controlled by performers inside them.
The dinosaurs involved include a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Stegosaurus, a Velociraptor, and an Apatosaurus.
3. Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf
Where: Norwich Family Golf Centre, Dunham Road, Easton, NR9 5GA
When: Monday to Friday: 9am-8pm, weekends: 9am-6.30pm
Price: Adults: £8.50, under 16s: £6.75, no need to pre-book (more information at congorapids.co.uk/norwich)
Enjoy a day out with all the family at this Jurassic-themed golf course with 18 holes.
As you travel back in time through the course, you will see self-propelled rafts, a cannibal cooking pot, a real plane and jeep, and dinosaurs.
4. Dinomania
Where: Easton College, Bawburgh Road, Easton, NR9 5DU
When: July 23, 11am or 2pm entry slots
Price: £13.33, under 2s free but ticket still required, dinomania.co.uk
Dinomania is returning to Norfolk by popular demand and features large walking dinosaurs and a mini-museum, with real fossils, replicas and loads of fun facts.
There will also be a dinosaur quiz hosted by ranger Chris at the event.
5. Valley of the Dinosaurs
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE
When: Attraction opens on May 28, Roarr! open daily 10am-5pm
Price: Roarr! entry prices: Adults and children over 90cm: £17.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is a Jurrasic themed 85-acre park with a range of things to see and do, including indoor soft play and a theatre.
New for 2022, Valley of the Dinosaurs is launching as part of a £350,000 investment, which will feature 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs.