5 places to see dinosaurs in and around Norwich this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:37 AM May 24, 2022
Ranger Chris Roberts with Little Al, an Allosaurus, ready for the Dinomania show at Easton College.

Ranger Chris Roberts with Little Al, an Allosaurus, ready for the Dinomania show at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dippy may have long since left Norwich Cathedral, but its legacy lives on with another summer of dinosaurs planned in and around the city. 

Children enjoy Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail in Norwich with a dinosaur outside John Lewis. 

Children enjoy Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail in Norwich with a dinosaur outside John Lewis. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

1. GoGoDiscover

Where: Across Norwich 

When: June 27-September 10 

Price: Free with donations encouraged 

Break has once again teamed up with Wild in Art for the second year of the GoGoDiscover trail, which raises money for children and young people in the care system. 

While there were 21 individually decorated Tyrannosaurus Rex sculptures in the city centre in 2021, this year it is going up to 55 and there will also be 24 Steppe Mammoths across Norfolk to celebrate the Deep History Coast. 

Jurassic Live with huge moving dinosaurs is coming to Norwich in 2022. 

Jurassic Live with huge moving dinosaurs is coming to Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Jason Samuels Photography

2. Jurassic Live

Where: Sportspark, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: August 13-14, shows at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm 

Price: Adults: £18, children: £12.50 (both plus booking fee), jurassic-live.co.uk

The Jurassic Live tour is coming to Norwich and each interactive show lasts 90 minutes and features huge model dinosaurs, which are controlled by performers inside them.

The dinosaurs involved include a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Stegosaurus, a Velociraptor, and an Apatosaurus.

The new normal, how life is now after Covid-19 restrictions have been eased. Customers enjoying the

Dinosaur fans will love Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

3. Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf

Where: Norwich Family Golf Centre, Dunham Road, Easton, NR9 5GA

When: Monday to Friday: 9am-8pm, weekends: 9am-6.30pm 

Price: Adults: £8.50, under 16s: £6.75, no need to pre-book (more information at congorapids.co.uk/norwich)

Enjoy a day out with all the family at this Jurassic-themed golf course with 18 holes.

As you travel back in time through the course, you will see self-propelled rafts, a cannibal cooking pot, a real plane and jeep, and dinosaurs.

Rapter Nancy meets the audience at the Dinomania show at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rapter Nancy meets the audience at the Dinomania show at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

4. Dinomania 

Where: Easton College, Bawburgh Road, Easton, NR9 5DU

When: July 23, 11am or 2pm entry slots 

Price: £13.33, under 2s free but ticket still required, dinomania.co.uk

Dinomania is returning to Norfolk by popular demand and features large walking dinosaurs and a mini-museum, with real fossils, replicas and loads of fun facts. 

There will also be a dinosaur quiz hosted by ranger Chris at the event. 

Valley of the Dinosaurs is a new interactive attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. 

Valley of the Dinosaurs is a new interactive attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

5. Valley of the Dinosaurs 

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: Attraction opens on May 28, Roarr! open daily 10am-5pm

Price: Roarr! entry prices: Adults and children over 90cm: £17.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is a Jurrasic themed 85-acre park with a range of things to see and do, including indoor soft play and a theatre.

New for 2022, Valley of the Dinosaurs is launching as part of a £350,000 investment, which will feature 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs.

