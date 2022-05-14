Seven pubs to visit in Norwich with live music

Things to do

Whether you're into reggae, swing or a tribute band, there's an act for everyone in Norwich.

Here are seven city pubs where you can enjoy live music:

1. Last Pub Standing

Where: 27-29 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1PD

When: 12-11pm Wednesday and Thursday, 12-11.30pm Friday and Saturday, 12-7pm Sunday

This pub showcases local talent in genres from disco and funk to reggae and salsa.

Most events are free to attend and take place in the beer garden.

Last Pub Standing also serves Caribbean-inspired food by Soul Kitchen, locally brewed cask ales and spirits and has a wine and cocktail list.

2. The Reindeer

Where: 10 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4AY

When: 4-11pm Monday and Thursday, 12pm-12am Friday and Saturday, 12-8pm Sunday

The Reindeer has constant performances from an eclectic mix of musicians, including genres like blues, soul, swing and more.

Street food company Too Fat Roasties currently has a residency in the kitchen, serving roasts and desserts.

3. Brewery Tap

Where: 98-100 Lawson Road, Norwich, NR3 4LF

When: 12-11pm Monday to Thursday, 24 hours Friday and Saturday, 12-10.20pm Sunday

The Brewery Tap puts on live music events throughout the year.

It is even set to hold a festival for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal with six acts on two stages.

The pub has an exclusive street food residency by Motherchip, serving loaded chips and burgers.

4. Blue Joanna

Where: 103 Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PE

When: 5.30pm-12am Tuesday to Saturday

A venue for relaxed live music and listening to vinyls, Blue Joanna in NR2 features lots of local performers.

The bar and restaurant also has an Asian street food-inspired tapas menu and a cocktail menu.

5. The Brickmakers

Where: 496 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4DY

When: 4-11pm Monday to Friday, 2pm-1am Saturday, 1-10pm Sunday

The Brickmaker's current owners will be leaving at the start of 2023 so now is the time to enjoy what this city pub has to offer.

With regular gigs, the venue attracts all genres from Britpop to soul and rock.

6. Louis Marchesi

Where: 17 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1HR

When: 4-10pm Monday to Thursday, 1-10pm Friday and Saturday, 4-9pm Sunday

The Louis Marchesi, in the heart of the city, is an old-fashioned pub serving food like a Mediterranean platter and marinated ribs and drinks.

The pub also hosts regular live music including acoustic nights in its crypt.

7. Gibraltar Gardens

Where: 288 Heigham St, Norwich NR2 4LZ

When: 12-11pm every day

This riverside pub has a range of events from tribute acts for Robbie Williams and Michael Bublé to Motown and ska nights.

Gibraltar Gardens is a steakhouse and carvery contains pub classics.