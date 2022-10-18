Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Revealed: All the city road closures for Run Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:52 PM October 18, 2022
Run Norwich, 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Run Norwich takes place this Sunday in the city - Credit: Archant

Runners will be pounding through the city streets this weekend with drivers warned a number of road closures will be in place.

Participants will finally be testing their mettle at the annual event this Sunday, October 23, which had been postponed twice this year due to the extreme July heat and the Queen's death.

Runners will pass by a number of the city's landmarks as they compete in the 10k road race, with 8,500 runners expected to take part.

Run Norwich 2017. Picture: Run Norwich

Castle Meadow will be closed as runners pass during the event on Sunday - Credit: Archant

During the event, no vehicles will be allowed to travel on the race route and bus services will be affected. 

People who live in King Street will be required to relocate vehicles and locked bicycles by 6.30pm on Saturday, October 22 until noon on Sunday, October 22.

Any vehicles that are in the way will be removed.

Those living in Riverside Road are able to leave their cars parked along the road but if people wish to use them between 9am and 11am on Sunday, they will have to adjoining roads, which they can do free of charge. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Milk poured on M&S staff in city centre
  2. 2 Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house
  3. 3 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
  1. 4 Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man
  2. 5 City cars damaged after being covered in paint stripper
  3. 6 City road to close as zebra crossing is installed
  4. 7 Car racks up fines after being left in loading bay for TWO WEEKS
  5. 8 'Free-for-all' at busy city junction due to faulty traffic lights
  6. 9 Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours
  7. 10 Police called in over NR3 neighbour's dispute

On race day, the road closures in place are:

  • St Giles Street, Bethel Street, Theatre Street, Red Lion Street and Castle Meadow will be closed between 7am - 1pm
  • Chapelfield Road, St Stephens Street, All Saints Green and Westlegate will be closed from 8.45am to 10.15am
  • King Street will be closed from 9.15am until 10.30am
  • Rose Lane, Riverside Road and Prince of Wales Road will be closed from 9am to 11am
  • Tombland, Magdalen Street, Blackfriars Street, Whitefriars and The Close will be closed from 9am to 11.30am
  • Bishopgate is closed from 9am to 11.15am
  • Wherry Road is closed from 9.15am to 11am
  • Carrow Road is closed from 9.15am to 10.45am
The Run Norwich route, taking place on Sunday, October 23

The Run Norwich route, taking place on Sunday, October 23 - Credit: Run Norwich

Norwich's large-scale Covid vaccination centre will also be closed on Sunday for the road race.

The vaccination centre, which is located in City Hall, St Peters Street, will be unable to open as the event will pass the site. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Four people have been arrested after a disturbance in Norwich city centre

Norfolk Live News

Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Chapelfield Gardens on Tuesday lunchtime following reports of a robbery 

Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A seaside food bar in a pub garden is proving a hit with punters

Chippy van selling 'a taste of the seaside' outside city boozer

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon