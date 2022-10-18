Revealed: All the city road closures for Run Norwich

Runners will be pounding through the city streets this weekend with drivers warned a number of road closures will be in place.

Participants will finally be testing their mettle at the annual event this Sunday, October 23, which had been postponed twice this year due to the extreme July heat and the Queen's death.

Runners will pass by a number of the city's landmarks as they compete in the 10k road race, with 8,500 runners expected to take part.

Castle Meadow will be closed as runners pass during the event on Sunday - Credit: Archant

During the event, no vehicles will be allowed to travel on the race route and bus services will be affected.

People who live in King Street will be required to relocate vehicles and locked bicycles by 6.30pm on Saturday, October 22 until noon on Sunday, October 22.

Any vehicles that are in the way will be removed.

Those living in Riverside Road are able to leave their cars parked along the road but if people wish to use them between 9am and 11am on Sunday, they will have to adjoining roads, which they can do free of charge.

On race day, the road closures in place are:

St Giles Street, Bethel Street, Theatre Street, Red Lion Street and Castle Meadow will be closed between 7am - 1pm

Chapelfield Road, St Stephens Street, All Saints Green and Westlegate will be closed from 8.45am to 10.15am

King Street will be closed from 9.15am until 10.30am

Rose Lane, Riverside Road and Prince of Wales Road will be closed from 9am to 11am

Tombland, Magdalen Street, Blackfriars Street, Whitefriars and The Close will be closed from 9am to 11.30am

Bishopgate is closed from 9am to 11.15am

Wherry Road is closed from 9.15am to 11am

Carrow Road is closed from 9.15am to 10.45am

The Run Norwich route, taking place on Sunday, October 23 - Credit: Run Norwich

Norwich's large-scale Covid vaccination centre will also be closed on Sunday for the road race.

The vaccination centre, which is located in City Hall, St Peters Street, will be unable to open as the event will pass the site.