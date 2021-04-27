Man remains in hospital after attack near Zak's restaurant

Published: 1:59 PM April 27, 2021

Police on the scene of an assault near Zak's - Credit: Archant

A man in his 40s remains in hospital with serious leg injuries a day after being attacked near a popular restaurant on the edge of Norwich.

At around 1.15pm on Monday, April 26, a man was attacked on Gurney Road in Norwich, close to Zak's American Diner, prompting an armed response from police.

Several police cars were seen in the restaurant's car park throughout the day while armed officers searched for his attacker.

Police remained on the scene across the afternoon, with a drone also used in the search, before officers were stood down at around 5.45pm.

A man parked nearby said he saw armed police officers arrive en mass, with a drone also flown above head while officers searched Mousehold Heath.

However, despite the search, the suspect remains at large, though a police spokesman said there is no threat to the wider public, with the two men involved known to one another.

Police have now appealed for anybody who may have seen the incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them with any information that would help the investigation.

The suspected attacker is described as a black man, around 6ft tall and of a slim build.

He was thought to have been wearing all dark clothes and a balaclava at the time of the attack.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen the man on Gurney Road, Mousehold Avenue or in the surrounding area.

It is believed a weapon was used in the attack, but it is not clear at this stage what type it was.

The incident saw a heavy police presence around the restaurant, which was not open at the time, for around four hours.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the victim remained in hospital receiving treatment for very serious leg injuries, although his injuries are not life-threatening.

And police were today continuing investigations into the circumstances around the attack.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact DC Sarah Griffiths at Norwich CID on 101, quoting the crime reference 36/27564/21.

Alternatively, people can anonymously provide information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.