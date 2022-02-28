Police confirm death of woman after Costessey house fire

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in a flat at Tower Close, Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant

Police have confirmed the body of a woman has been discovered in a Costessey home after a fire.

Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety yesterday, February 27, at 12.06pm following a fire at a property in Tower Close.

Two fire crews and ambulances also attended the scene.

At the address, police discovered the body of a woman in her 70s.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Yesterday, there were forensic services and a private ambulance at the scene.

A police cordon remains in place while crime scene investigators and fire investigators carry out inquiries to establish the cause.

Others who live in Tower Close have reacted with horror after they discovered the tragic news.