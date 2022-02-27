Woman dies in Costessey house fire

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in a flat at Tower Close, Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant

A person died in a fire in Costessey this afternoon.

Neighbours in the quiet cul-de-sac reacted with horror after the discovered the tragic news.

Although it is yet to be officially confirmed it is believed the fatality was a woman.

The incident, which occurred at around midday in Tower Close, saw the small street filled with emergency services.

There were reportedly two ambulances, two fire engines and several police vehicles.

As of 5pm, multiple police vehicles and a private ambulance remained at the scene .

A police forensics unit has also been at the address wearing white hazmat suits.

Officers also continued to guard the fire-ravaged property.

The flat was taped off and all the windows were open.

One neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said: "A few hours ago, the place was swarming. Police cars, ambulances, fire engines.

"One of my neighbours said they'd smelt smoke last night and thought nothing of it so who knows when it happened or how long she's been there.

"It's such a shame, I only started speaking to her a few months ago.

"I really liked her. She was quite well-known and well-liked around here, always walking around.

"And she always had time for you. She took time out of her day to chat to me.

"I offered her some help just a few weeks ago, I said if she needed anything to pop over. I've given her a lift to the shops, it's just awful.

"I just can't get over it."

Another neighbour said: "I always saw her milling about. I think she volunteered at the nearby church. It's such a shame."

Another man who lives in the area said: "It's quite a surprise, this is generally a pretty quiet road. The last incident we had was a hit and run before Christmas."