Schools shut and trains cancelled in second day of snow in Norwich

Published: 11:16 AM February 9, 2021

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A second day of snow in Norwich has seen delays to trains and buses and schools shut their doors again.

Fresh snowfall and freezing temperatures overnight meant people in the city woke up to another day of wintry weather.

It has seen dozens of schools - currently only teaching vulnerable children and those of key workers under the third national lockdown - shut their doors entirely.

Heavy snow on the rail tracks means trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are disrupted "until further notice", Greater Anglia said.

Hourly bus shuttle services are operating between Norwich and Colchester, with trains in place for the remainder of the journey.

A touch of snow just adds to the beauty of our city! ‚ĚĄÔłŹ

If you are heading out, please be careful and stay safe.



ūüďł: dbarker1964 from Instagram. pic.twitter.com/T2m0ePvNW3 — VisitNorwich (@VisitNorwich) February 8, 2021

Greater Anglia said it would provide another update in three hours but it is expected that disruption will continue until the end of the day.

It's also been a tricky morning for bus users and drivers, who are having to reroute their services to avoid blocked roads.

First Norwich said its 10A/10 service - the Pink Line - could only use main roads.

The 14/14A will end at Dussindale, and the 14/15 will use Norwich Road to get to the Wymondham market cross.

The 23/23A is unable to serve the Heartsease estate and will use Salhouse Road, Wooside Road and Plumstead Road.

The 29 route can't serve the Taverham estate and will divert at the Northern Norwich Distributor Road (NDR) roundabout.

Norwich City Council confirmed that bin collections would again be postponed, and said it would provide more information later on Tuesday.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said another 10-plus cm fell over parts of Norfolk overnight.

The snow showers are expected to ease throughout the day on Tuesday, though temperatures are likely to remain below freezing.

The full list of school closures in Norwich on Tuesday is:

Acorn Park School

Angel Road Infant School And Nursery 

Angel Road Junior School

Arden Grove Infant & Nursery School

Avenue Junior School

Bignold Primary School & Nursery 

Blofield Primary School

Bluebell Primary School 

Broadland High Ormiston Academy

Brundall School 

Bure Valley School 

Catton Grove Primary School

Cecil Gowing Infant School

Chapel Break Infant School 

City Academy Norwich

City College Norwich 

City of Norwich School 

Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School

Colman Infant School 

Colman Junior School

Coltishall Primary School

Costessey Primary School 

Drayton CE VC Junior School 

Drayton Community Infant School

Dussindale Primary School 

Earlham Nursery School

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy

Eaton Primary School 

Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery 

Falcon Junior School 

Firside Junior School

Framingham Earl High School

Freethorpe Community Primary School 

Future Education 

Garrick Green Infant School 

Garvestone Primary School 

George White Junior School

Ghost Hill Infant & Nursery School

Hainford VC Primary School 

Hall School

Harford Manor School 

Heartsease Primary Academy 

Heather Avenue Infant School

Hellesdon High School 

Henderson Green Primary Academy 

Hethersett Academy 

Hethersett CE VC Primary School

Hethersett Woodside Primary & Nursery School 

Hillside Avenue Primary & Nursery School

Hooper Lane Short Stay School For Norfolk 

Horsford C Of E VA Primary School 

Include Schools Norfolk

Jane Austen College 

Kinsale Infant School 

Kinsale Junior School 

Lakenham Primary School 

Lionwood Infant & Nursery School 

Lionwood Junior School

Lodge Lane Infant School

Magdalen Gates Primary School 

Mile Cross Community Primary School 

Mousehold Infant And Nursery School 

Nelson Infant School 

Nightingale Infant & Nursery School

Notre Dame High School, Norwich 

Old Catton CE Junior School 

Open Academy

Pathways College

Poringland Primary School & Nursery 

Rackheath Primary School 

Recreation Road Infant School

Sewell Park Academy 

Sparhawk Infant School & Nursery

Spixworth Infant School

Sprowston Community Academy 

Sprowston Infant School 

Sprowston Junior School

St. Augustine's Catholic Primary School 

St. Clements Hill Primary Academy 

St. Faiths CE VC Primary School 

St. Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary School 

St. Michael's CE VA Junior School

St. Peter's C Of E Primary Academy

Taverham High School 

Taverham VC CE Junior School

The Bawburgh School 

The Clare School 

The Douglas Bader Short Stay School For Norfolk 

The Earthsea Short Stay School For Norfolk 

The Free School Norwich 

The Hewett Academy Norwich 

The Locksley Short Stay School For Norfolk 

The Parkside School 

The Wherry School 

Thorpe St. Andrew School And Sixth Form 

Tuckswood Academy And Nursery 

University Technical College Norfolk 

Valley Primary Academy 

Wensum Junior Academy 

West Earlham Infant & Nursery School 

West Earlham Junior School 

White House Farm Primary School 

White Woman Lane Junior School

Woodland View Junior School