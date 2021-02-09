Schools shut and trains cancelled in second day of snow in Norwich

Published: 11:16 AM February 9, 2021

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A second day of snow in Norwich has seen delays to trains and buses and schools shut their doors again.

Fresh snowfall and freezing temperatures overnight meant people in the city woke up to another day of wintry weather.

It has seen dozens of schools - currently only teaching vulnerable children and those of key workers under the third national lockdown - shut their doors entirely.

Heavy snow on the rail tracks means trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are disrupted "until further notice", Greater Anglia said.

Hourly bus shuttle services are operating between Norwich and Colchester, with trains in place for the remainder of the journey.

A touch of snow just adds to the beauty of our city! ❄️

If you are heading out, please be careful and stay safe.



📸: dbarker1964 from Instagram. pic.twitter.com/T2m0ePvNW3 — VisitNorwich (@VisitNorwich) February 8, 2021

Greater Anglia said it would provide another update in three hours but it is expected that disruption will continue until the end of the day.

It's also been a tricky morning for bus users and drivers, who are having to reroute their services to avoid blocked roads.

First Norwich said its 10A/10 service - the Pink Line - could only use main roads.

The 14/14A will end at Dussindale, and the 14/15 will use Norwich Road to get to the Wymondham market cross.

The 23/23A is unable to serve the Heartsease estate and will use Salhouse Road, Wooside Road and Plumstead Road.

The 29 route can't serve the Taverham estate and will divert at the Northern Norwich Distributor Road (NDR) roundabout.

Norwich City Council confirmed that bin collections would again be postponed, and said it would provide more information later on Tuesday.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said another 10-plus cm fell over parts of Norfolk overnight.

The snow showers are expected to ease throughout the day on Tuesday, though temperatures are likely to remain below freezing.

The full list of school closures in Norwich on Tuesday is:

Acorn Park School

Angel Road Infant School And Nursery

Angel Road Junior School

Arden Grove Infant & Nursery School

Avenue Junior School

Bignold Primary School & Nursery

Blofield Primary School

Bluebell Primary School

Broadland High Ormiston Academy

Brundall School

Bure Valley School

Catton Grove Primary School

Cecil Gowing Infant School

Chapel Break Infant School

City Academy Norwich

City College Norwich

City of Norwich School

Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School

Colman Infant School

Colman Junior School

Coltishall Primary School

Costessey Primary School

Drayton CE VC Junior School

Drayton Community Infant School

Dussindale Primary School

Earlham Nursery School

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy

Eaton Primary School

Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery

Falcon Junior School

Firside Junior School

Framingham Earl High School

Freethorpe Community Primary School

Future Education

Garrick Green Infant School

Garvestone Primary School

George White Junior School

Ghost Hill Infant & Nursery School

Hainford VC Primary School

Hall School

Harford Manor School

Heartsease Primary Academy

Heather Avenue Infant School

Hellesdon High School

Henderson Green Primary Academy

Hethersett Academy

Hethersett CE VC Primary School

Hethersett Woodside Primary & Nursery School

Hillside Avenue Primary & Nursery School

Hooper Lane Short Stay School For Norfolk

Horsford C Of E VA Primary School

Include Schools Norfolk

Jane Austen College

Kinsale Infant School

Kinsale Junior School

Lakenham Primary School

Lionwood Infant & Nursery School

Lionwood Junior School

Lodge Lane Infant School

Magdalen Gates Primary School

Mile Cross Community Primary School

Mousehold Infant And Nursery School

Nelson Infant School

Nightingale Infant & Nursery School

Notre Dame High School, Norwich

Old Catton CE Junior School

Open Academy

Pathways College

Poringland Primary School & Nursery

Rackheath Primary School

Recreation Road Infant School

Sewell Park Academy

Sparhawk Infant School & Nursery

Spixworth Infant School

Sprowston Community Academy

Sprowston Infant School

Sprowston Junior School

St. Augustine's Catholic Primary School

St. Clements Hill Primary Academy

St. Faiths CE VC Primary School

St. Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary School

St. Michael's CE VA Junior School

St. Peter's C Of E Primary Academy

Taverham High School

Taverham VC CE Junior School

The Bawburgh School

The Clare School

The Douglas Bader Short Stay School For Norfolk

The Earthsea Short Stay School For Norfolk

The Free School Norwich

The Hewett Academy Norwich

The Locksley Short Stay School For Norfolk

The Parkside School

The Wherry School

Thorpe St. Andrew School And Sixth Form

Tuckswood Academy And Nursery

University Technical College Norfolk

Valley Primary Academy

Wensum Junior Academy

West Earlham Infant & Nursery School

West Earlham Junior School

White House Farm Primary School

White Woman Lane Junior School

Woodland View Junior School























