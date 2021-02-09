Schools shut and trains cancelled in second day of snow in Norwich
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A second day of snow in Norwich has seen delays to trains and buses and schools shut their doors again.
Fresh snowfall and freezing temperatures overnight meant people in the city woke up to another day of wintry weather.
It has seen dozens of schools - currently only teaching vulnerable children and those of key workers under the third national lockdown - shut their doors entirely.
Heavy snow on the rail tracks means trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are disrupted "until further notice", Greater Anglia said.
Hourly bus shuttle services are operating between Norwich and Colchester, with trains in place for the remainder of the journey.
Greater Anglia said it would provide another update in three hours but it is expected that disruption will continue until the end of the day.
It's also been a tricky morning for bus users and drivers, who are having to reroute their services to avoid blocked roads.
First Norwich said its 10A/10 service - the Pink Line - could only use main roads.
The 14/14A will end at Dussindale, and the 14/15 will use Norwich Road to get to the Wymondham market cross.
The 23/23A is unable to serve the Heartsease estate and will use Salhouse Road, Wooside Road and Plumstead Road.
The 29 route can't serve the Taverham estate and will divert at the Northern Norwich Distributor Road (NDR) roundabout.
Norwich City Council confirmed that bin collections would again be postponed, and said it would provide more information later on Tuesday.
Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said another 10-plus cm fell over parts of Norfolk overnight.
The snow showers are expected to ease throughout the day on Tuesday, though temperatures are likely to remain below freezing.
The full list of school closures in Norwich on Tuesday is:
- Acorn Park School
- Angel Road Infant School And Nursery
- Angel Road Junior School
- Arden Grove Infant & Nursery School
- Avenue Junior School
- Bignold Primary School & Nursery
- Blofield Primary School
- Bluebell Primary School
- Broadland High Ormiston Academy
- Brundall School
- Bure Valley School
- Catton Grove Primary School
- Cecil Gowing Infant School
- Chapel Break Infant School
- City Academy Norwich
- City College Norwich
- City of Norwich School
- Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School
- Colman Infant School
- Colman Junior School
- Coltishall Primary School
- Costessey Primary School
- Drayton CE VC Junior School
- Drayton Community Infant School
- Dussindale Primary School
- Earlham Nursery School
- Eaton Hall Specialist Academy
- Eaton Primary School
- Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery
- Falcon Junior School
- Firside Junior School
- Framingham Earl High School
- Freethorpe Community Primary School
- Future Education
- Garrick Green Infant School
- Garvestone Primary School
- George White Junior School
- Ghost Hill Infant & Nursery School
- Hainford VC Primary School
- Hall School
- Harford Manor School
- Heartsease Primary Academy
- Heather Avenue Infant School
- Hellesdon High School
- Henderson Green Primary Academy
- Hethersett Academy
- Hethersett CE VC Primary School
- Hethersett Woodside Primary & Nursery School
- Hillside Avenue Primary & Nursery School
- Hooper Lane Short Stay School For Norfolk
- Horsford C Of E VA Primary School
- Include Schools Norfolk
- Jane Austen College
- Kinsale Infant School
- Kinsale Junior School
- Lakenham Primary School
- Lionwood Infant & Nursery School
- Lionwood Junior School
- Lodge Lane Infant School
- Magdalen Gates Primary School
- Mile Cross Community Primary School
- Mousehold Infant And Nursery School
- Nelson Infant School
- Nightingale Infant & Nursery School
- Notre Dame High School, Norwich
- Old Catton CE Junior School
- Open Academy
- Pathways College
- Poringland Primary School & Nursery
- Rackheath Primary School
- Recreation Road Infant School
- Sewell Park Academy
- Sparhawk Infant School & Nursery
- Spixworth Infant School
- Sprowston Community Academy
- Sprowston Infant School
- Sprowston Junior School
- St. Augustine's Catholic Primary School
- St. Clements Hill Primary Academy
- St. Faiths CE VC Primary School
- St. Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary School
- St. Michael's CE VA Junior School
- St. Peter's C Of E Primary Academy
- Taverham High School
- Taverham VC CE Junior School
- The Bawburgh School
- The Clare School
- The Douglas Bader Short Stay School For Norfolk
- The Earthsea Short Stay School For Norfolk
- The Free School Norwich
- The Hewett Academy Norwich
- The Locksley Short Stay School For Norfolk
- The Parkside School
- The Wherry School
- Thorpe St. Andrew School And Sixth Form
- Tuckswood Academy And Nursery
- University Technical College Norfolk
- Valley Primary Academy
- Wensum Junior Academy
- West Earlham Infant & Nursery School
- West Earlham Junior School
- White House Farm Primary School
- White Woman Lane Junior School
- Woodland View Junior School