Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week

Published: 11:35 AM September 2, 2021

The city centre could see highs of 25C next week. - Credit: Archant

Warmer spells are predicted to hit Norwich for the second week of September.

Weatherquest, a forecaster based at the University of East Anglia, has predicted temperatures hotter than those currently forecasted for parts of Portugal next week.

The forecaster said: "We should be getting south-easterly winds over the weekend, so there'll be no change in the weather until Saturday.

"Friday will continue to be overcast, with highs of 19C, but temperatures should pick up over the weekend to around 21C.

"We should lose a lot of clouds by Sunday, and it's looking dry for most of the week."

The week is supposed to heat up even further, with temperatures hitting 25C on Tuesday, September 7.

Comparatively, Porto in Portugal is only predicted to reach 23C.

Norwich should stay relatively dry for the rest of September, with rain levels remaining below average for this time of year.