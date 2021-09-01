What will the weather be like in Norwich this September?

Published: 3:22 PM September 1, 2021

Norwich can expect a relatively uneventful September in terms of weather, according to a local forecaster.

Adam Dury, of Weatherquest, which is based at the University of East Anglia, said the city is unlikely to see any "weather extremes" this month but there could be more unsettled weather later in the autumn.

"It will be generally cloudy for the rest of this week but by the weekend and into next week we could potentially see temperatures rise slightly above average," he said. "We may have more sunshine next week, with temperatures reaching around 23C to 24C."

"The warmer weather could bring heavier rain and thunderstorms but will likely only be the odd spell, and rain levels will remain below average for the time of year."

Currently there are no signs of deep areas of low pressure heading towards Norwich, so the city will be unlikely to see strong winds.