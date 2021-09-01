News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Weather

What will the weather be like in Norwich this September?

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:22 PM September 1, 2021   
Eaton Park. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Sunnier spells with patches of rain may arrive in Norwich next week - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich can expect a relatively uneventful September in terms of weather, according to a local forecaster. 

Adam Dury, of Weatherquest, which is based at the University of East Anglia, said the city is unlikely to see any "weather extremes" this month but there could be more unsettled weather later in the autumn.

"It will be generally cloudy for the rest of this week but by the weekend and into next week we could potentially see temperatures rise slightly above average," he said. "We may have more sunshine next week, with temperatures reaching around 23C to 24C." 

"The warmer weather could bring heavier rain and thunderstorms but will likely only be the odd spell, and rain levels will remain below average for the time of year."  

Currently there are no signs of deep areas of low pressure heading towards Norwich, so the city will be unlikely to see strong winds.  

Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Constitution Hill in Norwich has been closed for five days.

City road closed for week-long resurfacing work

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Sarah Millican has been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal's reopening season. 

Food and Drink

'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
A general view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A plane lands at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshsire, carrying British nationals and Afghans from Kabal i

'Astounding' - Norfolk offers Afghan refugee help every five minutes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon