'No refund' warning to Spurs fans trying to sneak into home end

Norwich City bosses have issued a stern warning to any Tottenham Hotspur fans found infiltrating home areas of Carrow Road this Sunday.

The Canaries' final day opponents have significantly more to play for as they seek to confirm Champions League qualification.

This has led to an influx of away fans seeking to snap up tickets next to Norwich fans due to the availability in home areas earlier this week.

Tickets were being offered to Tottenham fans for as much as £1,000 on social media pages.

Norwich City has issued a statement ahead of the weekend's fixture warning not only visiting supporters but also any Canaries fans who sell to them.

Sunday, April 10. Victory for Norwich at Carrow Road - Credit: Chloe Slater

It said: "In line with an increased risk of infiltration of away supporters in home areas, any Tottenham Hotspur fans found in home areas will be ejected from the stadium without refund.

"The club will also work to identify and sanction any supporters who have resold or passed on tickets to away supporters."

There was also a warning for any fans considering running on to the pitch at Carrow Road.

This could be aimed at Tottenham supporters who will be in celebratory mood if they clinch the fourth spot ahead of their bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham need to draw or win at Carrow Road to guarantee Champions League football.

The club's statement continues: "As previously announced, the club would also like to remind supporters that following the conclusion of Sunday’s game players from both the club’s first team and women’s team will conduct a lap of thanks.

"Any supporter encroaching onto the pitch at Carrow Road without prior permission from the club will be identified and sanctioned accordingly.

"Recent sanctions for such offences have resulted in lifetime bans from attending sporting events."

It comes as Spurs fans circulated screenshots of the Norwich City ticketing website on Monday showing there was still availability for the game.

The game sold out by Wednesday.

Norwich's website states fans need to have purchased a ticket in the last five seasons to secure a seat for Sunday.

The Canaries Trust will be discussing the matter at its quarterly meeting with the club on Wednesday.