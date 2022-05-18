Fears Spurs fans may infiltrate home end at Norwich City match

Norwich City fans could be sat next to Tottenham fans on Sunday in the home end - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries fans could be sat next to an undercover away supporter at Carrow Road for their final Premier League fixture this weekend.

Norwich City host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon having already been relegated at the end of April.

Spurs on the other hand have significantly more to play for.

They need to secure a win or draw against the Canaries to qualify for the Champions League - at the expense of their North London rivals Arsenal.

It is understood Norwich City has only officially sold tickets to its members and season ticket holders.

The club will be carrying out its usual matchday checks to ensure no away fans are in home areas.

If any are discovered they will be ejected from the stadium.

It comes as the Canaries Trust has been alerted to social media posts in which Tottenham fans are going to extreme lengths to secure their golden ticket.

One post from a Spurs fans states: "Any Tottenham fans thinking about getting tickets in the Norwich end to try get in to away end?"

In response, one fan commented: "Yes investigating all options."

Another Twitter post reads: "Happy to pay whatever - just really need the tickets."

Responses to Tottenham fans say a ticket is available for £1,000.

Spurs fans also circulated screenshots of the Norwich City ticketing website on Monday showing there was still availability for the game.

The game sold out by Wednesday.

Norwich's website states fans need to have purchased a ticket in the last five seasons to secure a seat for Sunday.

The Canaries Trust will be bringing up the matter at its quarterly meeting with the club on Wednesday.

Andy Polley of the Canaries Trust said: "This practice increases the probability of unsavoury incidents occurring between home and away supporters, along with the associated costs to manage such incidents and potential reputational risk to the club.

"The safety of all fans and maintaining a safe environment is a top priority.

"As for this Sunday we understand the club is aware and taking certain measures where necessary."

A Premier League spokesman said: "It is for the club itself to manage as well as the local authorities and safety advisory groups."