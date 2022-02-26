City rallies together to show support for Ukraine this weekend

Candles will be lit while protesters will take to the streets to show solidarity with Ukraine in Norwich.

Among the events taking place this weekend is a special service at Norwich Cathedral on Sunday at 6.30pm.

The Vigil for Peace will include a three minute silence to remember all who have died, been injured or bereaved as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

All are welcome to attend as the lights of the cathedral will be dimmed for people to light candles as a symbol of hope that even in darkness, light will prevail.

The Revd Canon Aidan Platten, the cathedral’s canon precentor, said: “The traumatic scenes in Ukraine that have been brought into our homes in recent days leave many of us feeling powerless.

“One small thing that we can do in response, is to find a moment when we focus all our attention on those people many miles away who are in trouble and pain.

“This brief and simple vigil is one of those opportunities to come together in silence and prayer that hearts may be emptied of evil and pursue good will and peace.”

A protest against the war in Ukraine will also be taking place outside City Hall at 4pm on Sunday.

Natalia Scott, 43, a Ukrainian living in Sprowston, is one of the organisers for the protest which will see fellow Ukrainians from across Norfolk attending.

Mrs Scott - who has relatives seeking shelter from bombs in her motherland - has called on people to "say no to Russian aggression" in the city centre.

Her 22-year-old daughter living in Ukraine is fleeing to the Polish border having refused to return to Norwich and abandon her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Mrs Scott's 72-year-old mum Nina Nikiforov is seeking shelter in a small village and her 52-year-old brother Ruslan is still sheltering in Kyiv.

Elsewhere in the city, Jonathon Childs, operator of the Garden House in Pembroke Road will be running quiz night raffles and collections starting from today to raise funds to help those most in Ukraine.

"We can't stand by and not help the displaced people from the Ukraine," Mr Childs said.

It comes after Norwich City Hall was lit up in the colours of Ukraine on Thursday.