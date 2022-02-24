Norwich City Hall lit in colours of Ukrainian flag after Russian invasion
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
Norwich City Hall was lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag this evening to show support for Ukrainians in "Norwich, Norfolk and the UK and their loved ones back home".
The act of support followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, which has been met with international outrage.
In a statement, Norwich City Council said: "The council is shocked and appalled by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, which breaks international law.
"We stand in full support of the democratic state of Ukraine.
"Our thoughts are with all Ukrainian people in Norwich, Norfolk, the UK and their loved ones back home."
Nationally, Boris Johnson has issued severe sanctions against Russia after the Krelim launched a series of attacks on the Ukraine in the early hours of the morning.
The sanctions will see the assets of Russian banks and individuals frozen to exclude them from the UK financial system.