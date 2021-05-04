Special needs children able to learn new circus skills

Published: 11:18 AM May 4, 2021

A circus session taking place for children from Twinkle's in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

Children with special needs are now able to enjoy circus sessions in Norwich to support their emotional and social wellbeing.

The fun active circus sessions include tightrope walking, plate spinning, juggling, trapeze and aerial hoops.

Twinkle's SEN Activity Days CIC has teamed up with Oak Circus at St Michael Coslany Church to give children exciting new opportunities.

A child from Twinkle's enjoying one of the circus sessions in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

The project has been made possible thanks to funding support from the National Lottery and Sports England.

Twinkle's founder Ingrid Henry said: "The Oak Circus work closely with our special needs children offering them and their families additional support helping to get them out, active and supporting their social and emotional wellbeing."

A circus session taking place for children at Oak Circus in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

Commenting on a recent session, she added: "It was all done in a calm, relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere, and the benefits to our children are absolutely amazing."

You may also want to watch:

The circus sessions will take place throughout the spring and summer.

Twinkle's was officially registered in January 2020 to support families and children with autism, ADHD and special needs across Norfolk.