News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Families make most of chance to get out with Easter fun at park

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:07 PM April 6, 2021   
Easter hampers were handed out to children who attended the Twinkle's sponsored walk at Earlham Park on Good Friday 

Easter hampers were handed out to children who attended the Twinkle's sponsored walk at Earlham Park on Good Friday - Credit: Submitted

Dozens of families of children with special educational needs enjoyed an Easter treat which also helped to raise more than £800 for a community interest company. 

Norwich-based Twinkle’s SEN Activity Days CIC hosted a socially-distanced sponsored walk around Earlham Park and the University of East Anglia on Good Friday. 

Twinkle's was officially registered in January 2020 to support families and children with autism, ADHD and special needs across Norfolk.

The children who took part in the Easter event were greeted by the Easter Bunny outside Earlham Park Café and handed a large hamper full of goodies. 

Easter prizes were distributed as 60 families attended the Twinkle's sponsored walk event on Good Friday in Norwich

Easter prizes were distributed as 60 families attended the Twinkle's sponsored walk event on Good Friday in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

Prizes were also given out for the best dressed, the most sponsorship and for an Easter bonnet competition as more than £800 was raised to pay for future events.

The Easter hampers being prepared for the children at Earlham Park

The Easter hampers being prepared for the children at Earlham Park - Credit: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

Twinkle's founder Ingrid Henry, whose 12-year-old son Kaan has autism and ADHD, said: "The idea is for children to make friends from the group who also have conditions in a non-judgemental and supportive environment for the parents and the children. 

Ingrid Henry's son Kaan with his prize at the sponsored walk event 

Ingrid Henry's son Kaan with his prize at the sponsored walk event which he received from the Easter Bunny - Credit: Submitted

"The smiles on their faces brought a tear to your eye as some of these children have not been out throughout the whole lockdown. This was their first outing and seeing some of their friends again was quite overwhelming."

Most Read

  1. 1 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  2. 2 Farke on Tettey City talks
  3. 3 Emergency services called to incident near city centre car park
  1. 4 Beware City backlash after rivals slip up again
  2. 5 Touching tribute to N&N nurse who died from Covid-19
  3. 6 Landowner: Residents 'won't be charged' for restocking fishing lake
  4. 7 Primark announces new longer opening hours from April 12
  5. 8 City events which caused confusion set for new venue
  6. 9 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  7. 10 New alliances seeks action on 'eyesore' vacant building

Mrs Henry said her own son had struggled with online sessions which had been set up remotely during the pandemic due to his conditions.

An Easter sponsored walk took place for children with special needs on Good Friday in Norwich 

An Easter sponsored walk took place for children with special needs on Good Friday in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

Twinkle's have another event at Battle Stations Activity Centre in Snetterton lined up soon which is already booked up as families "so desperate to get these children out".

Families enjoyed getting out and about on Good Friday for the Twinkle's Easter sponsored walk

Families enjoyed getting out and about on Good Friday for the Twinkle's Easter sponsored walk - Credit: Submitted

Twinkle's was formed with just 12 children, but now has around 100 children across the county listed.

The group received a letter of acknowledgement from the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk on behalf of the Queen for their work in supporting children's mental health during lockdown. 

An Easter sponsored walk was hosted by Twinkle’s SEN Activity Days CIC on Good Friday in Norwich

An Easter sponsored walk was hosted by Twinkle’s SEN Activity Days CIC on Good Friday in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

It is a self-funded group which has not received any grants from outside bodies, but runs an online charity shop with community donations funding activities.

The group is seeking support to supply children with Lego therapy and relax sessions, as well as local sponsors and a private picnic area by a shallow water area or woodland that the children could have access to over the summer.

There were plenty of smiles as 60 families attended the Good Friday event in Earlham Park and the UEA

There were plenty of smiles as 60 families attended the Good Friday event in Earlham Park and the UEA - Credit: Submitted

Twinkle's is also exploring the potential for horse riding sessions. 

To contact Twinkle's, call 07721391909‬ or email ingrid.henry2@btinternet.com and twinklessen@yahoo. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
NatWest, Nationwide and Lloyds have all said they will reject mortgage and remortgage applications from people on furlough

Exclusive

Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The Dyers Arms in Norwich

Two Norwich pubs set to disappear after conversions agreed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus