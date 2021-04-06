Published: 3:07 PM April 6, 2021

Easter hampers were handed out to children who attended the Twinkle's sponsored walk at Earlham Park on Good Friday

Dozens of families of children with special educational needs enjoyed an Easter treat which also helped to raise more than £800 for a community interest company.

Norwich-based Twinkle’s SEN Activity Days CIC hosted a socially-distanced sponsored walk around Earlham Park and the University of East Anglia on Good Friday.

Twinkle's was officially registered in January 2020 to support families and children with autism, ADHD and special needs across Norfolk.

The children who took part in the Easter event were greeted by the Easter Bunny outside Earlham Park Café and handed a large hamper full of goodies.

Easter prizes were distributed as 60 families attended the Twinkle's sponsored walk event on Good Friday in Norwich

Prizes were also given out for the best dressed, the most sponsorship and for an Easter bonnet competition as more than £800 was raised to pay for future events.

The Easter hampers being prepared for the children at Earlham Park

Twinkle's founder Ingrid Henry, whose 12-year-old son Kaan has autism and ADHD, said: "The idea is for children to make friends from the group who also have conditions in a non-judgemental and supportive environment for the parents and the children.

Ingrid Henry's son Kaan with his prize at the sponsored walk event which he received from the Easter Bunny

"The smiles on their faces brought a tear to your eye as some of these children have not been out throughout the whole lockdown. This was their first outing and seeing some of their friends again was quite overwhelming."

Mrs Henry said her own son had struggled with online sessions which had been set up remotely during the pandemic due to his conditions.

An Easter sponsored walk took place for children with special needs on Good Friday in Norwich

Twinkle's have another event at Battle Stations Activity Centre in Snetterton lined up soon which is already booked up as families "so desperate to get these children out".

Families enjoyed getting out and about on Good Friday for the Twinkle's Easter sponsored walk

Twinkle's was formed with just 12 children, but now has around 100 children across the county listed.

The group received a letter of acknowledgement from the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk on behalf of the Queen for their work in supporting children's mental health during lockdown.

An Easter sponsored walk was hosted by Twinkle's SEN Activity Days CIC on Good Friday in Norwich

It is a self-funded group which has not received any grants from outside bodies, but runs an online charity shop with community donations funding activities.

The group is seeking support to supply children with Lego therapy and relax sessions, as well as local sponsors and a private picnic area by a shallow water area or woodland that the children could have access to over the summer.

There were plenty of smiles as 60 families attended the Good Friday event in Earlham Park and the UEA

Twinkle's is also exploring the potential for horse riding sessions.

To contact Twinkle's, call 07721391909‬ or email ingrid.henry2@btinternet.com and twinklessen@yahoo.