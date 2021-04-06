Families make most of chance to get out with Easter fun at park
- Credit: Submitted
Dozens of families of children with special educational needs enjoyed an Easter treat which also helped to raise more than £800 for a community interest company.
Norwich-based Twinkle’s SEN Activity Days CIC hosted a socially-distanced sponsored walk around Earlham Park and the University of East Anglia on Good Friday.
Twinkle's was officially registered in January 2020 to support families and children with autism, ADHD and special needs across Norfolk.
The children who took part in the Easter event were greeted by the Easter Bunny outside Earlham Park Café and handed a large hamper full of goodies.
Prizes were also given out for the best dressed, the most sponsorship and for an Easter bonnet competition as more than £800 was raised to pay for future events.
You may also want to watch:
Twinkle's founder Ingrid Henry, whose 12-year-old son Kaan has autism and ADHD, said: "The idea is for children to make friends from the group who also have conditions in a non-judgemental and supportive environment for the parents and the children.
"The smiles on their faces brought a tear to your eye as some of these children have not been out throughout the whole lockdown. This was their first outing and seeing some of their friends again was quite overwhelming."
Most Read
- 1 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 2 Farke on Tettey City talks
- 3 Emergency services called to incident near city centre car park
- 4 Beware City backlash after rivals slip up again
- 5 Touching tribute to N&N nurse who died from Covid-19
- 6 Landowner: Residents 'won't be charged' for restocking fishing lake
- 7 Primark announces new longer opening hours from April 12
- 8 City events which caused confusion set for new venue
- 9 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 10 New alliances seeks action on 'eyesore' vacant building
Mrs Henry said her own son had struggled with online sessions which had been set up remotely during the pandemic due to his conditions.
Twinkle's have another event at Battle Stations Activity Centre in Snetterton lined up soon which is already booked up as families "so desperate to get these children out".
Twinkle's was formed with just 12 children, but now has around 100 children across the county listed.
The group received a letter of acknowledgement from the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk on behalf of the Queen for their work in supporting children's mental health during lockdown.
It is a self-funded group which has not received any grants from outside bodies, but runs an online charity shop with community donations funding activities.
The group is seeking support to supply children with Lego therapy and relax sessions, as well as local sponsors and a private picnic area by a shallow water area or woodland that the children could have access to over the summer.
Twinkle's is also exploring the potential for horse riding sessions.
To contact Twinkle's, call 07721391909 or email ingrid.henry2@btinternet.com and twinklessen@yahoo.