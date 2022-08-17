Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
TUI reveals reason why Mallorca flight had to land in Belfast

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:38 PM August 17, 2022
Passengers booked on TUI flights from Norwich are demanding action. Pic: TUI

A major airline has explained why a number of flights to and from Norwich Airport are being hit with severe disruption this summer. 

TUI flights out of Norwich Airport are operated by Sunwing on behalf of TUI Airways using pilots from the outsource company.

But these Sunwing pilots cannot operate on TUI aircraft, the airline has explained - although TUI cabin crew are trained to operate on Sunwing aircraft. 

A spokeswoman for TUI said: "On the rare occasions we do have operational disruption our recovery options are less straightforward than in some of the larger TUI aircraft bases.

"We also have the added complexity that the broader aviation ecosystem is currently impacted by well-publicised industry-wide issues, which can compound operational disruption." 

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She added that a "very small proportion" of TUI's flight programme has been impacted by significant delays.

It comes as passengers flying to Palma Mallorca from Norwich were diverted via Belfast to pick up a crew member. 

Tourists flying from Mallorca back to Norwich on Saturday were also delayed for more than nine hours after a 30 hour delay to a flight scheduled to fly out to Dalaman in Turkey on Friday.

