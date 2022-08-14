Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich

Jackie Heffer-Cooke and her family were delayed by almost 30 hours for their Dalaman holiday. - Credit: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

For most, looking forward to a summer holiday is the most exciting thing – and being at the airport should be the start of that break.

But for many city folk this weekend has brought continued TUI chaos from the airport, for some – this has meant losing an entire day of their holiday.

One family in particular has found it extra stressful as they are travelling in a large group.

Jackie Heffer-Cooke, 50, from Norwich was travelling to Dalaman in Turkey on August 12.

The family were very disappointed with the lack of communication from TUI. - Credit: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

This was important as it was for her mother in law’s 70th birthday, which meant that there was 21 of them in the group including two babied and a toddler.

Jackie said: “We thought it would be a good idea to go from Norwich Airport, it’s the first time I’ve ever flown from there.

“We arrived at the airport three hours early, we were aware there was potentially a problem but we were boarded onto the plane anyway. “

Once they were on board the family started to get excited – some of the younger ones had never been abroad before.

“After about an hour and a half they told us the plane was unsafe to fly and we had to all get off again and that really is where the chaos started.”

After a three hour wait the passengers were told the flight would not be happening and they were sent back home.

Fortunately for Jackie and her family – her mother-in-law lived very close by.

Jackie did not receive any more correspondence from TUI until the following morning when she had an email telling them to be at Norwich Airport for 1pm as a coach would be there to take them to Gatwick for an 8.45pm flight.

She said: “We got excited thinking that we were finally on our way, we got to the airport for 1pm but it became clear that no coaches had been booked.”

There were over 150 passengers waiting in the airport after being asked to depart the plane - no one knew what was happening. - Credit: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

Jackie said that the staff didn’t know what was happening and tensions were running very high.

She said: “We even started looking for alternative flights from elsewhere, but an hour after we arrived, they started funnelling us into taxi’s - we were told we were now going to East Midlands.”

Throughout the afternoon and evening passengers began arriving at East Midlands – though Jackie said there was no further correspondence from TUI since they were told they were going to Gatwick.

But that wasn’t the end of the confusion – when they got to East Midlands the screen showed final call for their flight.

So, 180 passengers got to the gate only to find there was not a single member of staff in sight.

Jackie said: “I tracked down a security guard and eventually the flight crew were able to get us onto the plane.”

Jackie and her family are now at their hotel and have started their holiday – but ended up with a 29 hour and 49-minute delay for which they said they have heard nothing from TUI about.

In East Midlands - when the final call for their gate was called there was not a single staff member at the gate, - Credit: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

Jackie said: “It’s just the communication, we felt like we didn’t matter and I think we should have been kept in the loop.

“TUI also have not mentioned anything about compensation – they have just offered us a £200 voucher off our next TUI holiday which no one wants.”

A spokesman from TUI said: “We fully understand the frustration from customers due to travel on flight TOM712 from Norwich to Dalaman on 12th August.

“Before take-off, a technical issue with the aircraft was identified which could not be resolved in time before the crew would be outside of their regulated maximum working hours. Regrettably, we had to delay the flight overnight as a result.

“The only replacement aircraft available was then too big to land at Norwich Airport so we transferred customers to East Midlands Airport instead where they departed the following evening.

“We communicated with customers throughout and they were provided with food and drink, welfare vouchers, refunds where applicable and a good will gesture.

“Customers have now arrived safely in Dalaman.”

Jackie and her family finally arrived in their Dalaman hotel at 7.30am on August 14. - Credit: Jackie Heffer-Cooke



