Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:48 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 9:39 AM June 7, 2021
Cyclist among the new cycle road markings on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Thorpe Road will be closed for two weeks from the junction with Matlock Road down to Lower Clarence Road, next to Norwich Rail Station. - Credit: Bill Smith

The latest set of works in Norwich begin today, with one of the main roads in and out of the east of the city set to be shut for the next two weeks.

From today, June 7, until Sunday, June 20, Thorpe Road will be closed to all traffic.

It affects the road between the junctions with Lower Clarence Road and Matlock Road, including Carrow Road at its junction with Thorpe Road.

The closure will be in place 24 hours per day for the first week, and will change to between 7am and 7pm from June 14 until the end of the work.

It is to allow for resurfacing and other jobs as part of a £940,000 scheme to provide a more direct route into Norwich city centre for public transport and cyclists.

Advance warning and diversion signs are in place and access to properties will be maintained throughout.

Elsewhere in Norwich, work continues in Palace Street where £110,000 is being spent to carry out repairs to two damaged section of pavement along the street.

But work in nearby Tombland was completed last month, bringing a "continental look" to the street close to Norwich Cathedral.

