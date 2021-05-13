Six weeks of £110,000 roadworks for city centre street
- Credit: Peter Walsh
A road is to be partially closed for six weeks so that damaged pavement can be fixed.
Work on Palace Street, in Norwich city centre, is due to begin on Monday, May 24.
The work, which will cost £110,000 will see repairs done to two damaged section of pavement along the street.
Norfolk County Council says that, to ensure the work is done swiftly and safely, one lane of the road along Palace Street will be shut.
The inbound traffic lane, for vehicles heading towards Tombland, will be closed for the duration of the works, from 6am on Monday, May 24 until Saturday, July 3.
The council says a signed diversion route will be in place and emergency services will be made aware of the lane closure so that arrangements can be made for their vehicles.
You may also want to watch:
But pedestrians will still be able to get past throughout the work, the council said.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
- 2 Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'
- 3 7 pubs and restaurants which had lockdown makeovers
- 4 Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge
- 5 £5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come
- 6 Buy a chunk of 'chocolate mansion' for £555,000
- 7 Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls
- 8 Council service workers set for bank holiday strike action in pay dispute
- 9 Missing man found by off-duty police officer
- 10 Pinebanks meeting hears promises on woodland and traffic improvements