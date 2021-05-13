Six weeks of £110,000 roadworks for city centre street

Published: 5:56 PM May 13, 2021

Palace Street in Norwich will be partially closed during roadworks. - Credit: Peter Walsh

A road is to be partially closed for six weeks so that damaged pavement can be fixed.

Work on Palace Street, in Norwich city centre, is due to begin on Monday, May 24.

The work, which will cost £110,000 will see repairs done to two damaged section of pavement along the street.

Norfolk County Council says that, to ensure the work is done swiftly and safely, one lane of the road along Palace Street will be shut.

The inbound traffic lane, for vehicles heading towards Tombland, will be closed for the duration of the works, from 6am on Monday, May 24 until Saturday, July 3.

The council says a signed diversion route will be in place and emergency services will be made aware of the lane closure so that arrangements can be made for their vehicles.

But pedestrians will still be able to get past throughout the work, the council said.