NDR to see £200k of repairs less than a year after £800k surface work

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Another £200,000 is to be spent on repairs to Norwich's Northern Distributor Road (NDR) - less than a year after surface work costing £800,000.

Maintenance work, which started on January 10, 2022, will include sign repair and replacement, kerbing repair and replacement, road marking refresh, repairs to crash barrier, minor drainage works and some landscaping work.

Work will start at the western end of the route at the A1067 Fakenham Road, Fir Covert Road, and Reepham Road roundabouts before moving eastward through to Postwick.

Some works will also be carried out at the minor roundabouts at each end of Drayton Link Road, with one on Reepham Road and one on Holt Road.

To minimise disruption, works will be carried out at off peak times.

The road will remain open at all times, but traffic will be reduced to one lane on each roundabout where work is taking place.

It is anticipated that work, costing £200,000, will be completed before Easter but may be delayed by winter weather.

Last year, works to treat the surface of the road occurred during the summer which cost £800,000.

