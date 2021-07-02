£800k of work on NDR surface - three years after it opened

Published: 1:30 PM July 2, 2021

£800,000 is to be spent on treating the surface of the Northern Distributor Road. - Credit: Archant

Another £800,000 is to be spent to treat the surface of Norwich's Northern Distributor Road - barely three years after it fully opened.

But council bosses said the work, which will see partial closures on the £205m road over the summer, was not because something had gone wrong with the surface of the road.

The NDR, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road, partially opened in 2016 and fully opened in 2018.

And officers at Norfolk County Council said the use of a treatment called Reclamite would mean the road kept its "as new condition".

The said the specialist treatment would see a spray applied to the road, which would penetrate and rejuvenate the bitumen which bound the road surface together.

The treatment, which costs about £2.40 per square metre, has a lower carbon footprint compared to other surfacing techniques and will cut long-term maintenance costs, according to officers.

You may also want to watch:

Dates for when the work will be done this summer have yet to be announced.

But the council said the work would only be carried out at off-peak times, with workers able to treat and reopen a one mile lane of road within a few hours.

It is likely there will be rolling lane closures, although some closures at roundabouts and junctions are likely.

The work on the NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway, is among £29m of maintenance work which will be done on roads, pavements and cycleways across the county.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Proactive maintenance in the short term is a vital way to cut long term costs. Our focus is on providing a network that’s reliable and helps support the economic recovery in our part of the country.”

The council said 305 miles of Norfolk roads would get a new seal, through surface dressing, to extend the lives of roads and stop pot-holes opening up.

Crews have already completed work in holiday areas such as Caister and Hunstanton.

And £4.5m is being spent on pavements and paths, including a £167,000 scheme at Kennedy Avenue in Gorleston and a £69,000 scheme in Raynham Close, Dawber Close and Ingleby Close in King's Lynn.