Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Here are some of the major roadworks happening in Norwich this week - Credit: Archant

There are a number of roadworks planned in and around Norwich this week.

Here are some of the most important ones to look out for.

Work continues in the Riverside area around Norwich Railway Station as part of the Transforming Cities project which hopes to improve bus journey times.

Thorpe Road between its junctions with Foundry Bridge and Lower Clarence Road will be closed except to buses, cyclists and taxis.

Riverside Road is also closed between its junctions with Rosary Road and Foundry Bridge.

Diversions are in place throughout the work, which is expected to be completed by July.

The bridge in Sweet Briar Road which was closed after part of the embankment fell through, will continue to be closed as work continues to fix it.

The closure has caused heavy delays for morning commuters across the city, as drivers take alternative routes.

The westbound carriageway of Fifers Lane, near Norwich Airport, will be closed to traffic until Friday, April 1.

St Stephens Street remains closed while the project to revamp the city centre road continues.