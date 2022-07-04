Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:55 AM July 4, 2022
Traffic congestion on Colchester Road, Ipswich due to traffic light roadworks.

There are many roadworks across Norwich this week. - Credit: Archant

A number of roads across the city are undergoing work this week which may impact your journey.

Here are some of the main ones to look out for.

Urgent Anglian Water works will see temporary traffic lights installed in St Andrews Street on Thursday, July 7.

These will be in place until Monday, July 11, with heavy delays expected in the area.

From 10am to 9pm, on Sunday, July 10, Mount Pleasant will close to all traffic for the Play Street event.

St Stephens Street remains closed until July 31, as work continues on the street's revamp.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, which closed at the start of June, will continue to be closed from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side until Friday, August 26.

Ipswich Road will also be closed to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

Work is part of the £32m Transforming Cities project which is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

On the way into the city, roadworks between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works have seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

Meanwhile, part of Turner Road at the junction with Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 due to ongoing work.


