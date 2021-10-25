News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

All the roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:34 AM October 25, 2021   
The junction of Pettus Road and South Park Avenue, which has been closed for roadworks since July

Norwich roadworks continue this week - Credit: Archant

There are plenty of roadworks starting, continuing, and coming to an end in Norwich this week.

Here are some to be aware of so you can plan your journeys ahead of time.

Salhouse Road in Sprowston will be closed this week for gas mains replacement.

It will take place from 8am to 4pm during the week and the road is planned to reopen on Saturday, October 30.

There are diversions via Woodside Road and Blue Boar Lane.

Carriageway resurfacing works are starting on Monday on Holt Road from 7.30am to 5pm. 

These are planned to finish in early December and there is a diversion route via the NDR.

Most Read

  1. 1 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  2. 2 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
  3. 3 'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
  1. 4 Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles
  2. 5 Teenagers set to be sentenced over stabbing
  3. 6 Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands
  4. 7 Grill van serving gourmet burgers and hot dogs gets residency at city pub
  5. 8 'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub
  6. 9 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home
  7. 10 Police investigating ABH after fight off Prince of Wales Road

The Grapes Hill works to improve the roundabout are ongoing and this phase is planned to finish on November 30.

There is a diversion in place via Earlham and Newmarket Road.

Lower Clarence Road remains closed for emergency repairs but is due to reopen on Sunday, October 31.

There is also footpath reconstruction on Riverside Road using the same diversion route via Yarmouth Road and this is planned to finish on November 26.

The works by National Highways on the A11 continue, with closures from Thickthorn Roundabout to Wymondham from 8pm to 6am.

These are planned to finish in December and there is a diversion in place via the B1172.

Planned to finish this Thursday, October 28, are resurfacing works on Aylsham Road and there is a diversion in place via Boundary Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alive Church abandoned bus

'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Nathan Wyer whose council flay windows have been screwed shut. Picture: Danielle Booden

Housing News

Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
City councillor Cate Oliver shares neighbours' concerns after an altercation in Newmarket Street on Thursday evening

Neighbours' terror as bleeding man found in garden after street fight

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Huge Victorian Gothic lodge house on Earlham Road in Norwich which is for sale for £1.2m

Huge Gothic home on edge of city cemetery is for sale for £1.2m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon