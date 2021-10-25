All the roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

Published: 7:34 AM October 25, 2021

There are plenty of roadworks starting, continuing, and coming to an end in Norwich this week.

Here are some to be aware of so you can plan your journeys ahead of time.

Salhouse Road in Sprowston will be closed this week for gas mains replacement.

It will take place from 8am to 4pm during the week and the road is planned to reopen on Saturday, October 30.

There are diversions via Woodside Road and Blue Boar Lane.

Carriageway resurfacing works are starting on Monday on Holt Road from 7.30am to 5pm.

These are planned to finish in early December and there is a diversion route via the NDR.

The Grapes Hill works to improve the roundabout are ongoing and this phase is planned to finish on November 30.

There is a diversion in place via Earlham and Newmarket Road.

Lower Clarence Road remains closed for emergency repairs but is due to reopen on Sunday, October 31.

There is also footpath reconstruction on Riverside Road using the same diversion route via Yarmouth Road and this is planned to finish on November 26.

The works by National Highways on the A11 continue, with closures from Thickthorn Roundabout to Wymondham from 8pm to 6am.

These are planned to finish in December and there is a diversion in place via the B1172.

Planned to finish this Thursday, October 28, are resurfacing works on Aylsham Road and there is a diversion in place via Boundary Road.

