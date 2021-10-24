'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
Businesses have bemoaned trade plummeting as a result of roadworks taking place along their street.
Aylsham Road in Norwich is being resurfaced by county council contractors as part of a £31.5 million programme of road, pavement and cycling maintenance across Norfolk.
The works began on Monday, October 18 and are expected to last until Wednesday, October 27.
Diversion signs have been put up with Woodcock Road, Mile Cross Road, Losinga Crescent, Suckling Avenue and Bolingbroke Road all closed at their junction with Aylsham Road.
And some businesses have been badly disrupted as a result of the works.
Ali Maulud, owner of Master of Barbers, said customer levels have fallen as much as 45pc over the last week.
He added: "It's very bad. People can't come by car because it is so busy. They are waiting in traffic and can't be bothered to wait so they go elsewhere.
"I did not even expect it to be this bad. It is frustrating."
A staff member at the Euroland convenience store, who did not wish to be named, shares Mr Maulud's frustration.
He said: "It has really affected the business because the works take up a lot of space and cars are not able to come in as easily as before.
"I think they gave us advance warning but it has still disrupted us a lot. It causes a lot of traffic and has cut off many areas."
Gavin Dewing, a staff member at Ladbrokes in Aylsham Road, said: "It has caused a little bit of disruption but I think it will be safer when the work is done.
"We have a few customers that drive so it is harder to find spaces at the moment. Overall, I think it is alright."
A staff member at Queen Waffle, located at the Glenmore Gardens junction, said trade had not been hit as most customers walk to the eatery.
The county council has said the essential road resurfacing will see badly worn sections removed and replaced with a new asphalt surface.
Cromer Road and Holt Road will also be resurfaced from Monday, October 25 to December which, alongside Aylsham Road, costs £1million.