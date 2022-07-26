Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade

Norwich Pride returns to the city for the first time in two years this weekend, with many roads and a vaccination centre closing to make way for the march.

Bringing with it a kaleidoscope of colour, the parade will begin at City Hall at 1pm on Saturday, July 30, with giant trans and rainbow pride flags.

The 14th parade will begin on St Peters Street, which will close for an hour between midday and 1pm, before moving to Gaol Hill and Exchange Street, which will be shut to traffic from 12.45pm to 2.30pm.

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

It will then proceed down Bedford Street, London Street, Davey Place, Gentleman's Walk, Haymarket and Theatre Street with those roads closed to traffic between 12.45pm to 11.59pm.

The march will conclude at Chapelfield Gardens and there will be a street party in Theatre Street as well as a Makers Market which will take up part of the Chantry Car Park.

Thousands of people enjoying the Norwich Pride parade - Credit: Nick Butcher

Emergency access will be maintained to all roads at all times.

The Covid vaccination centre at City Hall will also close on the day, with the centre open as normal during the rest of the week for both walk-ins and booked appointments.