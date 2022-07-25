All you need to know ahead of Norwich Pride 2022

Norwich Pride returns this Saturday for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Nick Butcher

After two years of cancellations due to Covid, Norwich Pride is coming back with a bang and a kaleidoscope of colour for 2022.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this year's rainbow-filled celebrations.

Norwich Pride 2019 - Credit: Archant

What are the dates and timings for Norwich Pride 2022?

The 14th Norwich Pride takes place in the city centre on Saturday, July 30, with the fun beginning at 10am.

This year will be extra special as 2022 marks 50 years of Pride in the UK

People flood the streets for Norwich Pride 2019 to show their support for members of the LGBT+ community. PHOTO: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

What time is the parade and what is the route?

The main event on the day is the parade, which departs from City Hall at 1pm with giant trans and rainbow pride flags.

It will then go down to Gaol Hill (passing the Guildhall), onto Exchange Street (take a shortcut here to avoid the cobbles on Bedford Street if preferred), along Bedford Street, onto London Street, along to Davey Place, left onto Gentleman's Walk, past the Haymarket, out onto Theatre Street and into Chapelfield Gardens.

Norwich Pride 2019 - Credit: Archant

What other events are going on during the day?

There is lots to look forward to on the day, including Norwich Pride Question Time in The Gallery in The Forum at 11am and the line-up includes Kan - one of the heroes from Netflix's Queer Eye: We're in Japan!.

The Natasha Curson Memorial Trans Talk takes place from 10.15am to 10.45am in The Gallery.

Other highlights include a street party in Theatre Street from 10am until 6pm, a Makers Market in Chantry Car Park from 10am to 4pm and in Chapelfield Gardens there will be street food and performances from 10am until 6pm.

From 12pm to 8pm there will also be an over-18s Pride Bar in the park to socialise in.

Other Pride-inspired events on the day include a drag brunch at Norwich Theatre Royal and story time and bounce and rhyme sessions at The Forum.

A Pride Ball is also being held on Friday, July 29, at Norwich Arts Centre.

See the full line-up of events on the Norwich Pride website.

Norwich Pride 2019 - Credit: Archant

Where can I buy Norwich Pride merchandise?

There will be Norwich Pride pop-up shops at The Forum and the Bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens, selling everything from flags to t-shirts.

Norwich Pride 2019 - Credit: Archant

How can I get to Norwich Pride?

There are plenty of car parks in Norwich city centre, with the nearest to City Hall at The Forum and Chantry Place.

Low-cost parking can be found at Marsh Car Park for the whole day.

It is about a 10-minute walk from Chapelfield Gardens and all proceeds go to keeping Norwich Pride free and accessible for all.

Chapelfield Gardens is around a 20-minute walk from Norwich Station or you could get a bus into the city centre and take a short walk to City Hall and the park.

Norwich Pride 2019 - Credit: Archant

What is in place for those with access needs?

There is lots in place to make sure everyone feels welcome at Norwich Pride.

This includes a dedicated viewing space for the parade on the balcony of the Theatre Royal and another in the front for the Pride Show.

There will also be accessible toilets, quiet spaces, BSL signed speeches and seated dance sessions.

Go on the Norwich City Council website to find Blue Badge parking in the city - the spaces in Theatre Street will not be in use due to the street party road closure.