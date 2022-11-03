Riverside Road in Norwich flooded after heavy rainfall

Video

Flooding on Riverside Road in Norwich on November 3. - Credit: Archant

There is disruption on a major city road this morning due to flooding.

The A147 Riverside Road, which runs alongside the River Wensum, is flooded at the Norwich Station end going up to Foundry Bridge.

Images and video footage show cars and a bus struggling to get through the pool of water, which is being splashed onto the pavements.

It follows heavy rainfall this morning in the city, which has also seen White Horse Lane in Trowse become impassable under the A146 bridge.

Chris Bell, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "There has been 14mm of rain recorded at Tibenham Airfield in the past 24 hours.

"The heaviest of the rain will come over the next few hours until about 10.30am.

"After that it will be light patchy stuff but it is likely to linger in the east of the region until mid-afternoon.

"The rain will clear out from west to east throughout the afternoon."