Road on outskirts of Norwich blocked due to flooding

White Horse Lane in Trowse is currently blocked due to flooding. - Credit: Archant

A road on the outskirts of Norwich is currently blocked due to flooding.

White Horse Lane in Trowse is impassable this morning (November 3) after heavy rainfall.

It is blocked at the point under the bridge which the A146 runs over.

There is a pool of water in a dip in the road, leaving cars at risk of getting stuck if they attempt to go through it.

Heavy rain is currently forecast in Norwich until midday.