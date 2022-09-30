Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Busy city centre road to close for five days

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:19 PM September 30, 2022
Near empty Red Lion Street in Norwich during the Queen's funeral

Red Lion Street is set to close for five days in October - Credit: Peter Walsh

A road through the centre of Norwich is to shut for five days as work to improve bus bays along the route gets under way.

Red Lion Street will be closed in both directions from Thursday, October 13, until Tuesday, October 18, in the latest part of the Transforming Cities Improvement Scheme.

The work will see the creation of an additional bay which will allow for better capacity for services.

While the project is being completed, diversion routes will be in place.

Access for deliveries to businesses will be kept up to date with the latest information and bus passengers have been urged to check with service providers for any alterations to timings.

It comes as nearby St Stephens Street is due to reopen on Tuesday, October 4, following a 10-month closure.

The thoroughfare has been closed to traffic since January, with buses diverted through other parts of the city.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon