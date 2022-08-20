Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Road on outskirts of Norwich closed for roadworks

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:49 PM August 20, 2022
Updated: 4:18 PM August 20, 2022
Part of Atlantic Avenue and Salhouse Road in Sprowston is closed until September 2

Part of Atlantic Avenue and Salhouse Road in Sprowston is closed until September 2

Part of a busy road on the outskirts of Norwich has been closed for the next two weeks while roadworks take place.

A section of Salhouse Road and Atlantic Avenue, in Sprowston, near Norwich, is currently shut until Friday, September 2 while road surfacing and white lining work progresses.

New traffic signals are also being set up at the same time.

Works began on Monday (August 15), and police have revealed drivers have already been spotted breaching road closure signs.

Police warned motorists who drive through the roadworks that they could be fined £1,000.

It comes after two motorcyclists were found and fined for the breach, with extra patrols to take place in the area to keep workers and pedestrians safe.

A traffic regulation order is in place until September 2.

