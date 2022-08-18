Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Motorists driving through city roadworks to be fined £1,000

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:40 PM August 18, 2022
Road closed sign

Norwich drivers have been warned they will be fined £1,000 for breaching roadworks. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Motorists who drive through city roadworks have been warned they could be fined £1,000.

Police say drivers have been spotted breaching road closure signs in Salhouse Road in Norwich and Atlantic Avenue in Sprowston - while motorcyclists have been seen mounting the pavement to get around the works.

Two motorcyclists have already been found and fined for the breach, with extra patrols to take place in the area to keep workers and pedestrians safe.

Officers have now put a traffic regulation order in place until Friday, September 2, and those who fail to comply with it could receive a £1,000 fine.

Work to set up new traffic lights in Salhouse Road and Atlantic Avenue will last until the day the traffic regulation order ends.

